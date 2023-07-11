The Shakopee Legion baseball team was perfect in pool play in the 96-team Gopher Classic July 7-9.
But after five straight wins, Shakopee’s run at the title came to an end July 10 in the round of 16 with a 7-5 loss to Papillion South, Nebraska, at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
The 16 pool winners advance to the round of 16. Shakopee won the pool played in Waconia, while Papillion South won its pool up in Anoka.
Shakopee (11-3 overall) had pools wins over Omaha Roncalli, Nebraska (5-3); Watertown, South Dakota (6-5); Rapid City, South Dakota (6-1); Elk River (14-13) and Waconia (13-3).
In the loss to Papillion South, Shakopee led 3-2 going into the bottom of the third inning, but gave up four runs and couldn’t recover. Alex Duncan took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) in one inning.
Ethan Sauer started and worked two innings, giving up two runs, while Charlie Toenges allowed one run in three innings of work with three strikeouts.
Tanner Ho finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate, while Duncan and Nick Johnson both were 2 for 4 with an RBI. Reid Anderson also drove in a run for Shakopee.
In pool play, Shakopee had a huge come-from-behind win to beat Elk River July 9. Down 8-0 going into the bottom of the second, the team scored seven runs and then added three more runs in the third inning to lead 10-8.
Shakopee had a 14-8 advantage going into the fifth, before Elk River came back with five runs. Tanner Heller worked 6 2/3 innings for the win, giving up eight runs (three earned) with three strikeouts.
Dylan Stuwe started and allowed five runs (three earned) in one-third of an inning.
Ten of Shakopee’s 13 hits were singles. Toenges finished 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ho also doubled and drove in two runs. Caden Lang finished 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored.
Duncan also had two RBIs, while Braxton Pankake went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Ryder Peace and Wynn Strait both had a hit, RBI and two runs scored, while Nicholas Briggs drove in a run.
Shakopee followed the win over Elk River by 10-running Waconia in five innings to win the pool. Strait worked three innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs.
Colton Jenks gave up up one run in one relief inning, while Lang pitched a scoreless frame.
Aiden Rau hit a grand slam in the third inning for Shakopee. Briggs finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Kaden Olson also drove in two runs and scored twice. Anderson went 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Toenges also had an RBI.
Against Rapid City July 8, Landon Heller went six innings for the win, allowing one unearned run with five strikeouts. Duncan struck out two in one relief inning.
Duncan also homered, finishing 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Lang doubled and drove in two runs, while Ho finished 2 for 4. Rau went 2 for 2, while Toenges had an RBI.
Shakopee beat Watertown before the Rapid City game on Toenges’ RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that scored Duncan with the go-ahead run.
That gave Duncan the win in relief as he worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts. Olson got the start and gave up two runs in five innings while strikeout eight.
Sauer allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning.
Ducan went 1 for 2 with a double and two runs scored. Pankake was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Toenges went 1 for 2. Peace, Briggs and Rau all had one RBI.
Against Roncalli July 7, Shakopee led 5-2 after three innings and hung on from there. Jaden Case allowed two unearned runs in two innings with two strikeouts.
Anderson was credited with the win, working 3 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run with three strikeouts. Toenges got the save, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless frames.
Toenges also drove in two runs, while Landon Heller had an RBI. Lang doubled and scored a run.
For more on the Gopher Classic, go to excelsiorlegionbaseball.org/home.