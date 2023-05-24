The Shakopee boys lacrosse team got a win and some help to earn the South Suburban Conference title outright May 23.

Senior Linus Toward scored three goals and added two assists to lead the No. 6-ranked Sabers to a 9-6 home victory over Farmington to finish 6-1 in the league standings. Shortly after the victory, Shakopee was able to celebrate its title.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events