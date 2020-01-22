The Shakopee wrestling team almost had a perfect match.
The Sabers improved to 28-0 on the season and 6-0 in the South Suburban Conference with an 82-0 win against Rosemount last Thursday night at Rosemount High School.
In that win, Shakopee had 10 pins, two technical falls and two forfeits. Of the 10 pins, six of them came in the first period. The technical falls were earned without giving up a point to the opponent.
Earning pins for the Sabers was Blake West, Leo Tukhlynovych, Pierson Manville, Christian Seals, Sam Treml, Cole Malone, Cole Sutrick, Jack Casey, Jaden Trelstad and Tommy Johnson. Technical falls were earned by Cody Zitzmann and Ben Lunn.
Shakopee was supposed to wrestling in the Champlin Park Dual tournament on Saturday but that tournament was cancelled because of the weather. One of the opponents was supposed to be Lakeville South, which was going to double up as a SSC match. No announcement yet if that will be match will be made up or not.
Next
It is a big weekend for the Sabers as they will compete in the Swalla Duals at Kasson-Mantorville.
The tournament features ranked teams Kasson-Mantorville, Forest Lake, Fairmont/Martin County West, Blue Earth Area and a Wisconsin's sixth ranked school in Ellsworth.
Shakopee is in pool C with Byron and Caledonia.
The tournament starts at 9 a.m. with pool wrestling. Bracket wrestling starts at 2 p.m.