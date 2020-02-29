Shakopee is the home of two Class 3A state wrestling champions.
Blake West and Carson Manville earned the state titles on Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
West earned his first state title by beating Lakeville North's Zach Hanson 7-1 to win the 113 pound title.
Manville won his second state title with an 11-6 win against St. Micheal-Albertville's Carl Leuer.
Those two titles wrap up a strong state wrestling tournament for the Sabers.
Besides the two state individual champions, Shakopee had two second place finishes, three third-place finishes and a fifth place finish. The Sabers also won the Class 3A state team title on Thursday night.
Paxton Creese and Ben Lunn both finished in second at 120 and 132 pounds on Saturday.
Creese dropped a 6-4 decision to Winona's Ryan Henningson while Lunn lost 6-0 to four-time state champion Reid Ballantyne.
Creese finishes up his Sabers wrestling career with a state title and two runner-ups while Lunn is a three-time state runner-up.
Pierson Manville, Joey Johnson and Tommy Johnson finished in third place while Jack Casey was fifth.