The Shakopee wrestling took its first step to a state title on Thursday morning and made a big statement in the process.
The No. 1 ranked and Class 3A defending state champions defeated Hastings 75-6 in the Class 3A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.
Shakopee won the first 13 matches on its way to the big win.
In those 13 wins, the Sabers had 11 pin falls including a stretch of eight in a row. They also had a technical fall and major decision in the win.
They will wrestle in the semifinals at 1 p.m. against Owatonna, who defeated Forest Lake 33-29 with a pin at heavyweight.
St. Micheal-Albertville and Stillwater will wrestle in the other semifinal.