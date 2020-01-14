Apple Valley vs. Shakopee wrestling used to be a big deal.
At least for this season its not.
The No. 1 ranked Shakopee Sabers dominated the Eagles in its yearly dual meet last Tuesday night at Shakopee High School.
Shakopee won 13 of the 14 matches and cruised to a 66-6 win against the rebuilding Eagles.
The Sabers earned a couple tight decisions in the first two matches when Cody Zitzman and Leo Tukhlynovych won 10-8 and 10-6, respectively at 106 and 113 pounds to go up 6-0.
After that it was all Shakopee except at 160 pounds where Apple Valley won.
In those final 11 wins by Shakopee, seven of them came by pin (five in the first period) and two more by forfeit.
Earning pins for Shakopee was AJ Smith, Pierson Manville, Ben Lunn, Sam Treml, Connor Raines, Jake Casey and Tommy Johnson. Blake West and Carson Manville earned the forfeits while Seth Bakken and Jade Trelstad earned decisions for the Sabers.
Its coming down to the homestretch for the Sabers as the section tournament is a month away.
Shakopee will compete in the Champlin Park Dual Meet tournament this weekend and the Kasson-Mantorville tournament the following weekend.