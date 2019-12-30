How dominate was Shakopee wrestling this weekend?
The Sabers went 7-0 in dual meets to capture the championship at the Northern Exposure tournament in Merrill, Wis. and not one dual meet was close.
The closest score of the tournament came in the semifinals when Shakopee topped Wisconsin Rapids-Lincoln 49-15.
In those seven dominating wins, the Sabers earned 51 pins in the 98 individual matches (7 meets x 14 weight classes). They also had 15 forfeits in the tournament, so the Sabers earned the maximum six points in 66 of their 98 individual matches.
The impressive stats don't stop there. They also earned six technical falls and five major decision.
That adds up to 77 matches that Shakopee earned bonus points in.
In all Shakopee only lost 13 matches the entire tournament.
This tournament was also the first weekend that both No. 4 ranked Connor Raines and No. 1 ranked Carson Manville wrestled this season. Raines went 6-0 in his return to the mat while Manville was 3-0 before having to injury default out of his fourth match and didn't wrestle the rest of the tournament.
The Sabers opened the tournament on Friday with an 83-0 shutout against Appleton West where they had 11 pins, 2 forfeits and a technical fall.
They followed up with 63-9 win against Port Washington, a 70-3 win against Sauk Prairie, a 74-6 win against Waukesha South, and a 71-12 win against Merrill.
They returned to the mat on Saturday for a 49-15 semifinal win against Wisconsin Rapids-Lincoln and a 57-15 championship win against Bay Port.
Blake West went 7-0 in the tournament with six pins and a forfeit. Paxton Creese was also 7-0 with five pins and two forfeits.
Joey Johnson, Ben Reiland and Riley Quern also earned five pins in the tournament while Pierson Manville, Jadon Hellerud, and Seth Bakken had three. Carson Manville, AJ Smith, Tommy Johnson, Sam Treml, and Jad Trelstad each finished with two while Christian Seals and Connor Warren had one a piece.
The Clash
Things don't get any easier for the Sabers as they will participate in the The Clash tournament this weekend in Rochester.
The Clash bills itself as the National High School Wrestling Dual tournament.
The Sabers are one of four No. 1 seeds in the tournament. They are the No. 1 seed in Bracket C and will open the tournament with Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Wis.
The other quarterfinal matches in Bracket C are Ankeny Centennial, Iowa vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville; Glenbard North, Ill., vs. Ellsworth, Wis., and Blaine vs. Bettendorf, Iowa.
The three other No. 1 seeds are Don Bosco, Iowa, Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa and Minisink, N.Y.
The Clash Tournament is a team dual format tournament held over two days. The first day consists of a qualification tournament which will determine which round robin pool teams are self-sorted into for the championship round-robin brackets.
During the second day Championship Tournament, each of the 4 teams that win their qualifying tournament will be placed together in a round-robin Division 1 group to determine positions 1 through 4 in the tournament. The four runner-up teams from the qualification tournament will be placed together in the Division 2 group to determine positions 5-8 and so on.