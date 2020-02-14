The Shakopee wrestling team is headed back to the state tournament.
The defending state champions will return to the Xcel Energy Center in two weeks to defend its title after an impressive performance on Friday night at Shakopee High School in the Class 3A, Section 2 tournament.
The No. 1 ranked Shakopee Sabers lost only four matches in three dual meets as they dominated its way to the section championship.
The Sabers defeated Burnsville and Eastview 78-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the title match against No. 4 ranked New Prague Trojans.
They clinched the section title with a 49-13 victory.
In the championship match, Shakopee lost the first match of the dual meet but responded with a pin, two technical falls and decision in the next four matches for a 19-4 lead.
The big match was Blake West getting the pin at 113 pounds against Colby Dunkel with 17 seconds left in the match.
New Prague won at 138 and 145 pounds to cut the lead to 19-11 but Sjhakopee came right back with tech fall from Sam Treml at 152, a pin from Carson Manville and a major decision from Connor Raines at 170 to put the score at 34-10.
The Trojans won in overtime at 182 pounds but Shakopee capped the victory off with a overtime win at 195 and pins at 220 and 285 pounds.
The state tournament will take place on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.