The Shakopee youth wrestling program is hosting a 'Give Wrestling a Try Night' on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m. as Shakopee West Junior High wrestling room and Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shakopee High School wrestling room.
The club is hosting a free night of practice for anyone that wants to try out wrestling. This practice is for kids that have never wrestled before, of any age.
There will also be a Q & A for parents new to the sport of wrestling.
The Shakopee youth wrestling program is designed for boys and girls Pre-K (4 yr olds) through 5th grade.
The 2019-20 season starts in November and concludes with the MN/USA State Tournament in March. Your child can also extend his/her season to learn freestyle techniques (runs March-May). Tournaments are available most weekends, however tournament costs are not included with the registration fee.
A parent meeting will be held at the Shakopee Community Center Upstairs Meeting Room on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will provide details on the upcoming season, practice information, introduce the coaching staff, and provide an opportunity to ask questions.
Registration opens in September, to register visit our website at www.shakopeewrestling.com.
There is a $150 registration fee (due when registering online), a $50 check - refundable uniform deposit due at first practice (loaned singlet and headgear), a $100 check - refundable volunteer deposit due at first practice
All registrations are completed online at www.shakopeewrestling.com. Uniform & volunteer deposits (via 2 separate checks) to be taken at first week of practice.