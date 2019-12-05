The No. 1 ranked wrestling team opened the season by winning the Raiders Duals.
Shakopee, the defending Class 3A state champion, won all four dual meets at the Raider Duals last Saturday in Hastings to claim its first tournament title of the season.
The Sabers defeated St. Francis, Hastings, No. 4 ranked Forest Lake and Coon Rapids to earn the tournament crown.
Shakopee opened the season and the tournament with a 64-13 victory against St. Francis. Earning pins for the Sabers in that win was Connor Warren, Paxton Creese, Pierson Manville, Ben Lunn, Riley Quern, Sam Treml, Jadon Hellerud, Jack Casey, Joey Johnson and Jade Trelstad.
They followed that win with a 64-3 win against Hastings.
The next match was the match of the tournament as the Sabers took on No. 4 Forest Lake.
In a back and forth match, Shakopee earned a 33-26 victory when Trelstad earned a pin at 285 pounds to clinch the match.
Forest Lake jumped out to a 9-0 lead as they earned a pin and a decision in the first two matches.
Creese cut the lead to 9-5 with a technical fall at 120 pounds but Forest Lake responded with a pin at 126 and a 5-4 decision at 132 pounds to push its lead to 18-5.
The match at 132, was between No. Derrick Cardinal of Forest Lake and No. 2 Pierson Manville of Shakopee.
The Sabers came roaring back as they won the next four matches to take a 21-18 lead.
Lunn started the comeback with a pin at 138 followed by a major decision by Quern, a 4-3 decision by Treml and a 4-2 decision by Cole Malone.
Forest Lake won the next two matches for a 24-21 lead with three matches left.
Joey Johnson earned a pin at 195 for a 27-24 lead but Forest Lake earned a 4-2 decision at 220 to tie the match at 27-27 with one match left.
Trelstad earned the pin to clinch the 33-26 win for the Sabers. Forest Lake was assessed a bench violation and lost one team point in the match.
The championship match came against Coon Rapids and the Sabers won 49-24.
Shakopee won the first six matches, four by fall and two by technical fall, for a 34-0 lead.
Coono Rapids cut the lead to 43-18 but it wasn't enough as Shakopee won 49-24 to go 4-0 in the tournament and grab the title.
The Sabers will travel to Woodbury on Saturday for the Woodbury Duals. Other teams at the tournament will be Annandale-Maple Lake, Grand Meadow-LeRoy-Ostrander-Southland, Henry Sibley, Mahtomedi, Rochester Mayo, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury.