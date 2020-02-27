The Shakopee wrestling team is the best team in the state.
Shakopee repeated as Class 3A state champions on Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center when they defeated Stillwater 34-21 in the championship match.
The Sabers started fast as they won the first four matches but held off a strong comeback from the Ponies before clinching the title with a tight win at 220 pounds.
Shakopee earned bonus points in the first four matches to build a 19-0 lead on the Ponies. The big win was Paxton Creese getting a first period pin against 40-2 Matt Hogue.
Stillwater was able to cut the lead to 19-15 and 25-21 but could never get over the Sabers lead.
The Ponies answered with four straight wins from 132 to 152 but they only earned bonus points in one of those wins to cut the lead to 19-15.
Carson Manville won a hard fought 3-2 win at 160 pounds against Hunter Lyden to push the lead to 22-15.
Stillwater won two of the next three matches to but the score at 25-21 with two matches left. Jack Casey won the lone match for the Sabers at 182 pounds 5-2 against Anthony Tuttle.
Shakopee sent out No. 1 ranked Tommy Johnson while Stillwater sent undefeated Josh Piechowski for the 220 pound match.
Johnson earned a 6-4 win to clinch the state title for the Sabers.
Ben Reiland put a exclamation point on the win with a pin at heavyweight in 16 seconds.