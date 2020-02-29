Shakopee wrestling

Blake West will wrestle for the 113 pound Class 3A title.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

Shakopee will have four wrestlers competing for individual state titles tonight.

Earning trips to the Class 3A state individual championship matches are Blake West, Paxton Creese, Ben Lunn, and Carson Manville.

This is how each wrestler qualified for the finals:

  • 113 pounds -West defeated St. Micheal-Albertville's Parker Jannsen 3-1
  • 120 pounds - Creese defeated STMA's Jed Wester by fall
  • 132 pounds - Lunn defeated Eastview's Roman Gilbert 13-4
  • 160 pounds - Manville defeated Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke 4-2

The Championship matches will be:

  • West vs. Lakeville North's Zach Hanson
  • Creese vs. Winona's Ryan Henningson
  • Lunn vs. Stillwater's Reid Ballantyne
  • Manville vs. STMA's Carl Leuer

The Sabers had four other wrestlers in the semifinals but they lost. Pierson Manville lost 5-4 to New Prague's Joey Novak, Jack Casey lost 5-0 to Roman Rogotzke and Joey Johnson lost 3-2 to Hopkins RJ Chakolis in the ultimate tiebreaker, and Tommy Johnson lost 2-1 in tiebreaker 1 to St. Cloud Tech's Isiah Greene

