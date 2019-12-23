Despite being shorthanded and not at full strength, the Shakopee wrestling team finished third at the biggest individual tournament of the season.
Shakopee, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, only wrestled in 12 of the 14 weight classes at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester this past weekend and still finished third.
The Sabers were without No. 1 ranked wrestlers in Paxton Creese and Carson Manville as well as No. 2 ranked Jack Casey and No. 4 ranked Connor Raines. Those four were either injured or out with the flu that has ripped through Shakopee schools this past week.
Despite missing those four wrestlers, Shakopee battled until the end by sending five wrestlers to the championship matches.
They lost all five of those championship matches to finish the tournament with 167 points in third place. Simley won the tournament title with 232 points they overtook Stillwater for the title and clinched the team title when they won the 220 pound championship match against a Shakopee wrestler. Stillwater finished second with 230 points.
The first Saber to wrestle for a title was Blake West at 113 pounds. He reached the finals against Edmond Memorial's (Okla.) Cruz Aquilar with three pins and a 1-0 decision against Lakeville North's Zach Hanson.
Aquilar defeated West 13-4 in the title match.
At 120 pounds, Pierson Manville had to injury default out of the championship match against Forest Lake's Derrick Cardinal because of an injury he suffered in his 3-2 semifinal win against Simley's Chase DeBlaere.
Manville started the tournament with a pin and then two decisions to reach the semifinals.
Senior Ben Lunn dominated his way to the 132 pound finals with a pin, two techincal falls and a major decision.
In the championship match, he faced off against Stillwater's No. 1 ranked and two-time state champion Reid Ballantyne. In a tough battle, Lunn trailed 5-2 heading into the third period and tied the match up at 5-5 but Ballantyne earned an escape point late in the match for the win.
The next championship match for the Sabers was at 195 pounds where Joey Johnson took on Simley's Quayin Short. Short won 10-1 against Johnson. Johnson reached the finals with a pin of Westfield's Colton Krell with just eight seconds left in the match.
The final championship match for Shakopee was Tommy Johnson vs. Bennett Tabor at 220 pounds.
Tabor was dominate on his way to the finals with three pins in three matches while Johnson also had three pins and a tight 3-2 win in the semifinals.
Both wrestlers earned escapes in the match for a 1-1 tie after six minutes of wrestling. Tabor outlasted Johnson in the third overtime to win the 220 pound title and clinch the team title for Simley.
Shakopee hopes to be at full strength this weekend when they compete at the Northern Exposure Tournament in Merrill, Wis.