Three tournaments, three titles for Shakopee wrestling.
The Sabers captured its third tournament championship in as many weekends when they won the 2019 Dave Mauseth Invitational at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
The first two tournament wins came in dual meet tournaments while this title came in an individual tournament format.
Shakopee won nine individual titles on its way to the championship. As a team, the Sabers scored 215 points to beat out Kenyon-Wanamingo's 177 points.
Sophomore Cody Zitzmann captured Shakopee's first individual title a 106 pounds as he went 5-0 in the tournament with one pin, two technical falls and two decisions.
After Shakopee dominated the mat from 120 to 145 pounds as they won five straight titles.
Blake West won at 120 pounds with pin in all three of his matches. Paxton Creese followed with a title at 126.
The championships just coming as Pierson Manville, Ben Lunn, and Seth Bakken won at 132, 138 and 145 for the Sabers.
Other titles for the Shakopee were won by Sam Treml at 160, Jadon Hellerud at 182 and Tommy Johnson at 285.
Other place winners for the Sabers were: Ryder Miller third at 120, Riley Quern third at 152, DJ Smith second at 182, Cole Sutrick fifth at 182, Jade Trelstad second at 220 and Joey Johnson third at 220.
SSC wins
Prior to the tournament, Shakopee improved to 3-0 in the South Suburban Conference with wins against Eagan and Burnsville last Thursday at Eagan High School.
They defeated Eagan 61-6 and Burnsville 80-0. In those two matches, Shakopee earned 18 pins or forfeits and only dropped one match.
Next
Shakopee's scheduled ramps up in the coming weeks as they will participate in the annual Minnesota Christmas Tournament in Rochester this weekend.
The Christmas tournament is the biggest individual tournament in the state with all the top teams and individuals competing.
Besides the No. 1 ranked Sabers, the tournament will also have 11 of the 12 ranked team in Class 3A, Class 2A's No. 1 ranked Simley, No. 2 ranked Kasson-Mantorville, No. 9 ranked Scott West and No. 11 Totino-Grace.
The following weekend they travel to Merril, Wis., to take on Wisconsin's best.
After the new year, Shakopee will compete in the The Clash tournament in Rochester. The Clash is the a dual meet tournament with the top teams in the country traveling to Minnesota to try to claim the title. This year they have teams from Hawaii, Arizona, New York, California, Nebraska, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin coming in to compete.