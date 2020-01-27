It was another big weekend for the Shakopee wrestling team.
The No. 1 ranked Sabers won the Swalla Duals on Saturday by beating Class 2A's No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams.
Shakopee went 4-0 at the Swalla Duals to win the tournament title at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
The Sabers opened the tournament wins against Byron (83-0) and Caledonia (60-12) in pool play.
They followed that up by beating Class 2A's No. 2 ranked Fairmont/Martin Country West and No. 3 ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
Shakopee defeated Fairmont/Martin County West 43-19.
The Sabers started that dual meet by winning the first three matches and jumping out to a 14-0 lead. The Sabers No. 1 ranked 120 pound wrestler Paxton Creese earned an 8-4 decision against FMCW No. 3 ranked Lucas Jagodzinske.
The 126-pound match was also a matchup of No. 2 ranked wrestlers in Shakopee's Pierson Manville and Fairmont's Jaxson Rohman.
In a back and forth match, Rohman was able to top Manville 8-6 to cut the Sabers lead to 14-3.
Fairmont cut the lead to 21-13 after a pin at 152 pounds but Shakopee finished the dual meet by winning five of the final six matches to win 43-19.
They than wrestled the host school and No. 3 ranked Kasson-Mantorville and won 51-24.
Shakopee again started fast in that meet as they had five pins and a technical fall in the first six matches for a 35-0 lead.
Earning pins was Leo Tukhlynovych, Creese, Manville, Ben Lunn, and Riley Quern. Blake West earned the technical fall.
Shakopee finished the dual meet off with a major decision from Carson Manville at 160 pounds, and Joey and Tommy Johnson getting pins at 220 and 285 pounds.
West, Creese, Lunn, Carson Manville, Joey Johnson, and Tommy Johnson were named to the Swalla Duals All-Tournament team.
Milestones
Prior to the Swalla Duals, Shakopee wrestled a South Suburban Conference dual meet against Lakeville North where three wrestlers won their 100th career match.
Jack Casey, Joey Johnson and Tommy Johnson all won there 100th match in the Sabers 67-8 win against Lakeville North last Thursday night.
The Johnson brothers earned win 100 with a pair of pins while Casey's was earned when North forfeited to him.
As a team, Shakopee had nine pins or forfeits in that win and two techincal falls.