With a dramatic win in the final match of the tournament, the Shakopee wrestling team earned the title of National Dual Meet Champions.
The No. 1 ranked Sabers earned that title when they defeated St. Micheal-Albertville 30-25 in the championship match of the Clash XVIII this past weekend in Rochester.
That match and the tournament title came down to the final match of the tournament as Shakopee led 27-25 heading into the 170 pound match.
Shakopee sent out No. 1 ranked Carson Manville while STMA countered with No. 4 ranked Carl Leuer. Those two are good friends and train together in the offseason.
After a scoreless first period where Manville needed to be checked out by the trainer but was allowed to continue, Manville quickly earned a reversal for a 2-0 lead.
Leuer cut it to 2-1 with an escape but gave up a penalty point to Manville to put the score at 3-1.
Manville was than dinged for a stalling point before he earned a takedown on the edge of the mat with two seconds left in the period for a 5-2 lead.
Manville, who has battled an arm injury all season, stayed in the fight and held on for the 6-3 win to clinch the national title for the Sabers with a 30-25 win against STMA. (Both teams were deducted a point for unsportsman like conduct in the match. Shakopee after the 170 match, STMA after 132.)
The championship match started at 182 pounds where STMA's No. 1 ranked Wyatt Lindberg defeated Shakopee's No. 2 ranked Jack Casey 7-0 to give the Knights a 3-0 lead.
The Sabers answered with three straight wins from Joey Johnson, Tommy Johnson and Ben Reiland for a 10-3 lead.
STMA won by technical fall at 106 and that was followed by Shakopee winning by injury default at 113 and the Sabers forfeiting at 120 to lead 16-14.
Pierson Manville and Ben Lunn pushed Shakopee's lead to 22-14 with wins at 126 and 132.
After STMA won at 138 to put the score at 22-17, Riley Quern earned six big points for the Sabers with a pin at 145 for a 28-17 lead.
It wasn't over though as STMA earned a pin in overtime at 152 and a decision at 160 for 28-25 lead.
That set up the final dramatic match between Manville and Leuer.
Shakopee was the only team at the Clash to go undefeated in the tournament. STMA was 5-1.
The Sabers started the tournament on Friday with 55-6 win against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (Wis.), a 56-11 win against Long Prairie/Grey Eagle/Browerville and a 49-9 win against Glenbard North (Illinois) to win Bracket C.
On Saturday in the Division I pool, Shakopee defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, Iowa 41-21 and Minisink, N.Y. 40-24 before beating STMA.
Shakopee's Ben Lunn at 132 pounds and Joey Johnson at 195 pounds were named to the All-Tournament team.
SSC win
They night before the Clash started, Shakopee defeated Prior Lake in a South Suburban Conference dual 44-21 at the Shakopee High School gym.
The match was tied at 21-21 before Shakopee won the final five matches to win.
Earning pins for Shakopee was Paxton Creese, Pierson Manville, Lunn, and Tommy Johnson. Other wrestlers earning wins was Blake West, Connor Raines, Jack Casey, Joey Johnson and Reiland.