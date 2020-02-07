The Shakopee wrestling put the finishing touches on a perfect regular season with a convincing South Suburban Conference win.
Shakopee defeated Eastview 67-12 on Thursday night in front of its home crowd to finish the season a perfect 35-0 record and the SSC title with a 9-0 record.
The No. 1 ranked Sabers will now turn its attention to the post season and try to repeat as Class 3A state champions and crown as many individual state champs as possible.
The road to state begins on Friday, Feb. 14 in the Class 3A, Section 2 tournament at Shakopee High School.
Shakopee will be the No. 1 seed in the tournament with No. 4 ranked New Prague the No. 2 seed.
The section tournament begins with the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. with the semifinals soon after those matches are done. The championship match should begin sometime around 7 p.m.
In the win against Eastview, Shakopee got pins from Paxton Creese, Pierson Manville, Ben Lunn, Riley Quern, Jade Trelstad and Tommy Johnson. DJ Smith won by technical fall while Carson Manville and Jack Casey won by major decision. Blake West, Connor Raines and Joey Johnson won by forfeit.