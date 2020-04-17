They have been planning for months on how to conduct tryouts, pick teams and run a successful season.
All those plans are now on hold as the numerous Shakopee youth associations try to stay prepared for a season that might not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The youth associations are doing everything they can to be ready once the all clear is given.
For the Shakopee Youth Baseball Association and Shakopee Youth Lacrosse Association, their first concern is tryouts and team selection.
Both associations have canceled their scheduled tryouts in March and April and are trying to figure out a way to hold them if and when they can.
"Unfortunately, our tryouts were scheduled for March 20 to 22 in the Savage Dome, West Middle School, and Shakopee High School Field House the week that everything was shut down or postponed," SYBA president Brad Menden said. "We are in a holding pattern right now and hope to have outside tryouts at our fields and batting cages once it is safe to do so."
SYLA president Ryan Thorman said his association is in the same boat.
"Although our tryouts were scheduled for April 20-25, we have postponed them until we are given the approval to continue with the season," he said. "If we are able to have a summer season, tryouts would still need to be conducted. As a Board, we have discussed a modified version of our evaluations and feel confident we could create teams in a shortened time frame. We have a great partnership with the city and the school district, so we know we’d be able to find outdoor fields to host the tryouts, since the indoor facilities we were scheduled to use are now closed for the season."
While they wait for tryouts and team selections, season planning continues despite not knowing what the future holds.
"We are hopeful that we will still be able to play lacrosse this summer," Thorman said. "If we get the opportunity to do so, we’ve already spoken to our governing boards neighboring associations, and tournament directors. All parties involved are working on three plans: best case, a modified approach, and full cancellation. Many parents of our players have told board members that they will be ready and willing if and when we have a season, no matter the alterations."
For baseball, they were supposed to have the Metro Baseball League wide scheduling meeting in early April but that has been postponed and hasn't been rescheduled yet and will most likely have to be done remotely through email or video chat.
"This situation is very fluid and changes almost daily," Menden said. "We are waiting on instructions from MBL regarding the potential to make our schedules on-line/through e-mails. The season (number of games and early season tournaments) will likely be shortened."
Menden said the association has only canceled the 14Us annual tournament in Omaha, Nebraska in mid-June so for this season.
"It is typically held in connection with the College World Series, so with the CWS already canceled and the uncertainty of the summer season, we had to make that decision now to receive 90 percent of our entry fee back," he said.
The lacrosse teams and league have a bit of an advantage from the other sports like baseball and softball as the lacrosse seasons typically don't start until June while the other sports begin playing games in April.
Lacrosse has more time to plan for the upcoming season.
"We have a little more time to see how everything continues to evolve," Thorman said. "We are in constant communication with tournament directors, other associations, and our league partners. We are all aware that we will need to have patience and be ready at the drop of a hat. Our association is filled with great people and if we have the need to pivot and make changes, they will be willing and able to do so."
While they wait for the season, both associations are encouraging their members to stay sharp and prepared by working out on their own time.
Both associations have offered instructions and drills through their websites and from their coaches.
"Most who are motivated enough have already tapped into those," Menden said. "We are fortunate the weather has been nice enough for families to go outside and play catch, use the fields — all of our batting cages in town are also set up."
The associations are taking steps to help out families, too.
"Unfortunately, we will have some families that won’t be able to participate due to the financial stress this pandemic is placing on them," Thorman said. "Of course, we want to give every child that wants to play lacrosse the opportunity to do so. We will continue to meet as a board and come up with ways to make this possible, should the need arise. Many of our families will be ready and willing to donate new/used equipment to those that need it. It will be special to see."
Menden said the SYBA will help where needed.
"Our association already has a scholarship policy in place for families with financial difficulties or concerns," he said. "We also use a payment plan and have already delayed families’ second April 1 payment to May 1 to see what will happen in the upcoming weeks."
Both association presidents and associations both agreed that they want to have a season but only if it's safe to play.
"Our top priority is the safety and health of our players and their families," Thorman said. "We will follow all recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health and other agencies to ensure the safety of everyone involved is put first."