Blake West felt the pressure of defending an individual state title. He felt the pressure of completing the three-peat in the team competition.
The senior, though, capped an impressive two-year stretch at Shakopee High School, concluding the year with a 33-0 record, and two more state titles, including a 113-pound championship and a 30-24 team win over St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 3A final.
As West said, "I was able to take care of business."
"It was kind of emotional roller coaster. As a captain I'm not only trying to get myself ready, but everyone on my team ready to go as well. I knew us captains needed to keep all of us motivated, all of us going on a long day. Keep the energy high," West said.
While in a normal year work would have been on the first day of state competition after the team matches, the individual tournament was held on the same day, March 25. Five matches were wrestled by West and senior captains Joey and Tommy Johnson.
West was one of two wrestlers in the 3A tournament along with Cole Becker of St. Michael-Albertville to win all five matches at state.
"Once we got that team title, once we got that one done, I was really able to focus on myself more. It was almost like I have five more matches left. And then four matches, and then three matches, and two and one," West said.
West said he tried to relax between each match before getting up and stretching out and warming up with other wrestlers from Section 2AAA in the adjacent field house. A long day that started with a wake-up call at 5 a.m. ended with a second consecutive state championship after 6 p.m.
BACK-TO-BACK
West pinned Brandon Lee of Tartan and scored a 5-2 decision over Alex Braun of Woodbury to reach the finals. He met up with St. Michael-Albertville's Caleb Thoennes in the championship, the second meeting of the day, and third overall this season.
"In our first match I was hit for stalling, and the same thing happened in team. It was really frustrating trying to figure him out. I like to get in close, wrestle close to my opponent, but his style is more backing up, working from space. Style wise on our feet he matched up well against me, so I knew I had to get to his legs. I had to be more aggressive, take more chances. On the mat, wrestling top or bottom, we knew I had him beat," West said.
Despite falling behind 2-0, West was able to get an escape and a first-period takedown himself for a 3-2 lead.
"I looked at the clock and I thought to myself, there's 45 seconds left, let's go get one. That takedown woke me up. It was near the edge of the circle and I remember saying 'yes!' I just couldn't contain it. I was excited. It was the first time in the three matches I led after one period," West said.
A two-point lead at 4-2 into the final period, Thoennes chose neutral, and it took just 23 seconds before West had gained a second takedown in the match, riding out the STMA junior for the 6-2 win.
"I left that match feeling satisfied. I was finally able to get the right things for me to wrestle the way I know I can. To end my high school career with a win, not everyone gets to say that, it feels good. I have this sense of relief now. There's always pressure to win back-to-back titles, and to be able to accomplish that, I'm really happy," West said.
Over two seasons at Shakopee after transferring from Owatonna, West won 84 of 85 matches. His lone loss came at the Christmas Tourney in 2019, a defeat to Cruz Aguilar of Oklahoma.
"The whole senior year thing hasn't kicked in yet on me. I'm sure it will this week not practicing, not being around the guys. I'm excited to move forward, work toward new goals, whether that's with college or national tournaments," he added.
The future includes Northern Illinois University, ironically, a school located in the same city, DeKalb, that his parents grew up and met each other.
"It's funny that my parents have gone different places since then, and now I'm heading back to where they were born," West said.
GOOD DAY FOR THE SABERS
Twins Joey and Tommy Johnson were looking to become back-to-back champions at 195 and 220 pounds, but it wasn't to be after a long day in which the Shakopee brothers scored victories in the team competition to rally past Anoka and St. Michael-Albertville.
Tommy Johnson finishes his senior season with a 32-1 record, the lone loss coming in the 220-pound championship to Jared Meissner of Osseo by a 5-3 score. Meissner recorded the only two takedowns of the match.
Johnson won 8-4 over Will Swanson of Willmar and 2-0 over Ethan Torgimson of Sartell-St. Stephen in the semifinals. Johnson rode Torgimson for the entire 2-minute second period.
Tommy Johnson, also third and sixth at state as a junior and sophomore, had a 122-15 record over the last three years.
Joey Johnson, with a 117-16 record during the same timeframe, was fourth in the 2021 tournament after placing third as a junior and fourth as a sophomore.
Joey Johnson won his first match 3-0 over Kaden Streed of Willmar before falling 1-0 in the semifinals in overtime. A stalling call just nine seconds into extra time awarded Forest Lake's Tyler Raway the winning penalty point.
Parker Venz of Farmington won the third-place match by an 8-1 score over Joey Johnson.
In total, Shakopee had seven wrestlers compete in the elite-eight brackets, a reduced-sized state field.
Sophomore Jadon Hellerud, who won twice in the team competition, added a 1-0 victory in the individual quarterfinals before falling to eventual 182-pound state champion Max McEnelly of Waconia. Hellerud bowed out of the tournament medically for a fourth-place finish in his state debut.
Sophomore Leo Tukhlynovych won twice in the individual tournament, dropping an 8-4 decision to eventual runner-up Parker Janssen of St. Michael-Albertville before scoring 10-3 and 7-2 wins over wrestlers from Rogers and Woodbury.
Junior Riley Quern, matched up with eventual state champion Nick Novak of New Prague in the quarterfinals, lost an 11-9 decision to Dalan Jones of Coon Rapids to finish tied for seventh place.
Junior Jade Trelstad, who clinched victories over Anoka (34-25) and St. Michael-Albertville (30-24) in the team competition, was defeated 1-0 by Vincent Gladbach of Minneapolis Washburn and 10-5 to Woodbury's Thomas Moesenthin at the heavyweight weight class.
While Shakopee graduates six varsity regulars, many of the guys that helped the Sabers win three consecutive state team titles, West said "don't count them out next year."
"That's what teams thought about us this year. I don't think many expected us to three-peat. I think we surprised a lot of people, and I think Shakopee will do the same next year, too," West said.