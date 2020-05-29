University of Nebraska-Omaha junior Anna Blaschko was named the Marian Ivers Female Athlete of the Year.

The Shakopee graduate set a Division I era program record with a Summit League-leading .390 hitting percentage and was the first Maverick to earn AVCA Midwest Region First Team honors in Division I this past season.

Blaschko was honored with the award at annual Maverick Awards given to student-athletes at the end of the academic year. The awards were announced through social media this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of the annual Maverick Awards ceremony at Baxter Arena in April.

For her junior season, Blaschko was named All-Summit and Academic All-Summit while appearing in all 33 matches with 30 starts at middle blocker.

She cecame the first Maverick in the Division I era to be named to the AVCA Midwest Region First Team. She was also named to the Omaha Challenge and Grand Canyon Invitational All-Tournament teams.

Blaschko led The Summit League in hitting percentage at .390. The .390 hitting percentage also marked a Division I era single-season record and ranks third all-time in program history. For the season she finished with 360 kills and 99 blocks and had 18 matches on the season with double-digit kills.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you