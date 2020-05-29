University of Nebraska-Omaha junior Anna Blaschko was named the Marian Ivers Female Athlete of the Year.
The Shakopee graduate set a Division I era program record with a Summit League-leading .390 hitting percentage and was the first Maverick to earn AVCA Midwest Region First Team honors in Division I this past season.
Blaschko was honored with the award at annual Maverick Awards given to student-athletes at the end of the academic year. The awards were announced through social media this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of the annual Maverick Awards ceremony at Baxter Arena in April.
For her junior season, Blaschko was named All-Summit and Academic All-Summit while appearing in all 33 matches with 30 starts at middle blocker.
She cecame the first Maverick in the Division I era to be named to the AVCA Midwest Region First Team. She was also named to the Omaha Challenge and Grand Canyon Invitational All-Tournament teams.
Blaschko led The Summit League in hitting percentage at .390. The .390 hitting percentage also marked a Division I era single-season record and ranks third all-time in program history. For the season she finished with 360 kills and 99 blocks and had 18 matches on the season with double-digit kills.