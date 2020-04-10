If you visit the Augsburg University men's basketball website, Booker Coplin's name is all over it.
That's for good reason because Coplin had one of the best careers in the school's program history.
"Booker has quite obviously meant a lot to our program over his three-year career," Augsburg head men's basketball coach Aaron Greiss said. "Booker is a winner in every sense of the word. He has a high-end work ethic, and he’s willing to do anything to help the program succeed. He is also a tremendous leader and teammate on and off the basketball court. His parents Tac and Anjie, have done an incredible job raising a man of high character with discipline, determination, and perseverance."
Coplin, a 2016 Shakopee graduate, is all over the record books. He finished fifth in school history with 1,784 points. His 21.5 Augsburg points per-game career average is third-best in school history. He finished with 668 rebounds (seventh in school history), 280 assists (fifth), 157 steals (third) and 65 blocked shots (eighth) as an Auggie. His 179 career three-pointers are fourth in school history, while his 87.2 free-throw percentage (361-of-414) is a school record. This in just three years on the Minneapolis campus — as he transferred to Augsburg from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls after his freshman season.
With the numbers he put up in the conference, region and national awards rolled in the past two seasons for Coplin.
The awards are too numerous to name them all but they include being named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year each of the past two seasons and the 2018-19 Division III National Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches after his junior season.
Coplin was the first Augsburg and MIAC men's basketball player to be named National Player of the Year.
That season Coplin set Augsburg single-season school records for both points (784) and points per-game (28.0). He also led the MIAC in rebounds with 264 (9.4 rpg), field goals with 276, steals with 61, free throws with 156 and a free throw percentage of 89.7 percentage.
"Honestly, I just remember how fun that season was," Coplin said. "All the other players on the team that had contributions helped me get that award."
Being named National Player of the Year is always special but for Coplin it was made even better that he was able to accept the award in front of all his teammates, coaches and family as he received the award at a banquet in Minneapolis which was held in conjunction with the 2019 NCAA Final Four that was played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In his final season at Augsburg, Coplin helped the Auggies an 18-8 overall record and a 14-4 MIAC record. Those 14 MIAC wins were one win shy of an Augsburg school record.
"I was very happy with our season," Coplin said. "We had a phenomenal year. Came up a little short in the end but had a great season while overcoming adversity like injuries, and illness."
Coplin led all MIAC players in overall scoring, averaging 23.7 points per game. He also led the conference in points scored (617), field goals (207) and free throws (141) made, while standing second in the league with 62 three-pointers. His 220 rebounds were second-most among league players, with his 8.5 rebounds per-game average was third-best. He also finished second in the conference in steals (42), fifth in assists (99) and fifth in blocked shots (28).
"His greatest attribute on the court is his competitive drive," Greiss said. "He wants to win as bad as any player I’ve seen. He’s got a lot of physical talents, but his mental abilities make him who he is. Coaching Booker was like having a player/coach in the program. It was fun having the ability to do different things with him because of his versatility, but his knowledge of the game and his drive to succeed were incredibly high."
He accomplished all that while battling through an injury all season long.
Coplin had ankle surgery last summer after he tore ligaments in his ankle playing in a pickup basketball game.
He bounced back from that injury and was able to start in all 26 games for the Auggies this year and earn MIAC Player of the Year honors for the second straight season.
"My expectations changed going into my senior year after the injury," Coplin said. "My main thing was to get back to full strength and contribute to the team. I was very proud to be able to come back and help the team."
It wasn't easy getting back after surgery. There was hours of physical therapy, and numerous other stuff he had to do before and the during the season to be able to play.
"It was a grind," he said.v"It was a very gradual process. It wasn’t one day that all of sudden the pain was gone. I had to do a lot of stuff pre-game, pre-practice just to get ready for games and practices. It didn’t really affect the way I played once it got back to 100%."
The future
For now, Coplin is concentrating on getting through this spring semester at Augsburg with all classes online as the campus was closed because of COVID-19.
"It’s a little different and it's a little tough because I have high level science classes with labs and those are tough to do right now," he said.
He will graduate this spring with a degree in Biopsychology. In addition to all his awards he received on the basketball court, Coplin also earned them in the classroom with a 3.6 grade point average, which got him named to the Academic All-America Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America for the second straight year.
After he graduates, he will probably go to graduate school for physical therapy but he hopes to continue to play basketball at the professional level.
"That was definitely the plan," Coplin said. "Unfortunately, I had another injury."
The dream of playing professionally will have to wait as he tore his ACL in his knee after this year's basketball season in another pickup game.
That's not going to slow down Coplin as he will work hard in his rehab this year in the hopes of getting back on the court to play pro basketball.
"I would like to continue to play whether its here or overseas," Coplin said.
Coplin said Augsburg really helped him get to the level he's at and it gave him a chance to even think about playing pro basketball.
"I would to think my game grew a lot in college both offensively and defensively," he said. "Being able to handle the ball, driving to the hoop and shooting more than just threes and being able to defend people. I took a lot pride in getting better defensively."