Shakopee's Booker Coplin was named Augsburg's Male Athlete of the Year at Augsburg University's annual awards gala.
The 13th annual Auggie Awards was held as an online webcast on Friday, April 24.
The Auggie Awards ceremony is traditionally a formal-attire event, open to student-athletes, Augsburg athletics staff and special guests. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was held as an online webcast event.
Award candidates are determined by Augsburg athletics staff, and a preliminary vote of Augsburg athletics staff narrows the initial candidates to four finalists in each individual category. A second vote of the finalists is then held by the Augsburg athletics staff, along with members of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC), to determine the winners in each category.
Coplin is a Biopsychology major with a 3.60 GPA. He was named the MIAC Player of the Year each of the past two seasons.
In addition, he was selected as the 2018-19 NABC Division III National Player of the Year.
In his Augsburg career (83 games, 81 starts), Coplin finished fifth in school history with 1,784 points average 21.5 ppg, which is third-best in school history. He also ranks seventh in rebounds (668), fifth in assists (280), third in steals (157), eighth in blocked shots (65) and fourth in 3-pointers (179). His .872 free-throw percentage is tops in school history.
Including his first year at University of Wiscons-River Falls (111 games, 91 starts), Coplin finished his career with 1,868 points, 725 rebounds, 193 3-pointers, 311 assists, 178 steals and 70 blocked shots.