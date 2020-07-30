Shakopee's Sam Guckeen finished in 65th place at the 2020 Minnesota Golf Association's Women's State Amateur Championship.
Competing in the championship division, Guckeen shot a three-round score of 275 (98-84-93) to finish in 65th.
Guckeen is a junior on the University of Northern Iowa women's golf team.
The women's amateur was held at Stillwater Country Club from Monday, July 27 to Wednesday, July 29.
University of Nebraska's Katie Smith won the state amateur title by six shots with a three round score of 1-under par, 215. It was Smith's second title in the past four years. Smith is from Detroit Lakes.