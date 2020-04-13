Shakopee's Brandon Kidd, Jr., helped the Rochester Community and Technical College to a banner year while exceling in the classroom.
Kidd was on of five freshmen RCTC Yellowjacket wreslers that was named to 2019-2020 NWCA NJCAA Scholar All-American team.
This season the team had a combined cumulative GPA of 3.25, the school announced in a press release.
This past season the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets had a banner year on the mat winning their eightth straight MCAC Title and third Non-Scholarship NJCAA National Championship.
“Academics have always been a major focus for our athletes. Our coaches Travis Rutt, Carson Henry, and I work with the faculty and tutors to make sure these guys have the best opportunity when they leave Rochester,” noted coach Randy Rager.