Taylor Koenen's senior season has earned her a Rammy Award.
The University of North Carolina women's basketball team captain was announced Tuesday as the winner of this year's Rammy for Female Breakthrough Athlete.
The eighth-annual Rammy Awards are being announced all week on the @GoHeels twitter account. The awards show, typically held at Memorial Hall in April, highlights outstanding performances over the past year.
Koenen, who took the stage as a presenter at last year's show, led UNC in scoring in 2019-20 with 14.7 points per game, up from 9.6 points per game as a junior. She earned All-ACC recognition for the first time in her career, voted honorable mention honors by both the coaches and the Blue Ribbon panel, and was selected for the All-ACC Academic Team for the third year in a row.
At the end of the season, the 6-2 guard ranked among the ACC's top 15 in points, assists, field goal percentage, steals, assist/turnover ratio and defensive rebounds, displaying her versatility. During her senior year she set new single-game career highs for scoring, field goals, three-pointers, free throws and steals.
As a senior, Koenen led the Tar Heels in scoring eight times, after doing so just twice in her first three years combined. She scored in double figures 23 times in 30 games, after doing so a total of 29 times in the previous three years combined.
Koenen played in all 125 games during her four seasons at UNC and started 106, including every game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
A business administration major, Koenen will graduate from North Carolina in May. In addition to serving as team captain, she represented women's basketball on UNC's Student-Athlete Advisory Council. She was the recipient of a 2019-20 Atlantic Coast Conference Weaver-James-Corrigan Honorary Award, which goes to outstanding seniors who plan to pursue their sports on a professional level following graduation.