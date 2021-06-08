The Shakopee softball team was hoping to make a run at the Section 2AAAA title.
But it wasn't meant to be despite a good start to the postseason. The second-seeded Sabers won 6-2 over seventh-seeded Chaska in the quarterfinals June 1.
But Shakopee lost its next two games June 3 to pair of Lake Conference squads — 5-2 to sixth-seeded Eden Prairie in the semifinals and 5-2 to fifth-seeded Minnetonka in the losers bracket.
The Sabers finished the season with a 16-7 overall record, including 12-5 in the South Suburban Conference.
Coach Joe Fittante will have to replace 10 seniors next spring — Reese Holzhueter, Katie Markert, Gracie Scott, Maddie Prickett, Cora Meier, Ally Meier, Emily Sievers, Emily Kettler, Jesse Vermeulen and Joie Fittante.
But getting to play this season was needed after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, the Sabers would have loved to win their second section crown since 2018, but 16 wins is not bad either, especially in the tough SSC and Section 2AAAA fields.
"(These seniors) have all been in the program for a number of years and to see them get the chance to finish (the season) out is wonderful," Fittante said.
In the win over Chaska, Cora Meier homered and Riley Leadstrom doubled and drove in a run to lead Shakopee. Fittante finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Holzhueter and Meier each had one RBI.
Scott finished 1 for 2 with three runs scored for the Sabers.
Paige Strehlow tossed a complete game, allowing two runs and striking out two.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, Shakopee scored their two runs on just two hits. Holzhueter and Lily Treml each had RBIs.
Strehlow pitched 6 2/3 innings to take the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) while striking out four.
Against Minnetonka, it was more of the same for the Sabers at the plate. Shakopee had just two hits, an RBI single from Scott and single from Meier.
Minnetonka scored two runs in the first inning and added five more runs in the fifth to lead 5-0.
Sylvia Shromoff took the loss for the Sabers, working four innings and allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out six. Strehlow worked two innings of relief, giving up and unearned run with four strikeouts.