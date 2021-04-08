Wayzata swished eight of its first 10 3-point attempts. Shakopee didn't connect from outside until the 5:05 mark of the second half.
It was that kind of night for the Section 2-4A champion Sabers in the Class 4A State Semifinals April 8.
Wayzata led 38-16 at halftime, the lead never under 15 points, as the Trojans advanced to the state championship in a 72-43 final at the Target Center.
Shakopee, in its first state tournament since 2015, finished with a 17-6 record.
Falling behind 8-0 out of the gate, the Sabers lost the services of second-leading scorer Cade McGraw, who hurt his right arm in a foul to the floor on a trip. McGraw missed 11 games in the regular season, Shakopee just 6-5 without him.
The loss of their top outside shooter and the primary ball handler showed over the first 18 minutes. Shakopee missed all five 3-pointers in the first half, and was 3-for-16 for the game.
Overall, Shakopee was 15-of-45 from the field, while Wayzata shot 52 percent and was 10-of-16 on threes.
As quick as the Sabers got within 8-6, the Trojans had pushed the lead out to 23-10, including 13 from Drew Berkland. The advantage was 22 points at halftime and got out to 25.
Behind a pair of Nick Katona 3-pointers, and Sam West and Mick Wherley putback scores, Shakopee got as close as it would at 48-33 with under 10 minutes to play.
A 14-0 run for Wayzata put the game away, sending the Trojans to the championship on Saturday, April 10, against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Berkland (17 points, six rebounds), Camden Heide (15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three blocks) and Carter Bjerke (14 points, 10 rebounds) led Wayzata, which improved to 18-2 overall.
Wherley concluded his Shakopee career with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds. Katona added nine points with Yonis Mohamud adding eight points off the bench in extended minutes filling in for McGraw.
Shakopee struggled at the free-throw line for the second consecutive game, just 10-of-23 for the contest.