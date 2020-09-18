Tim Brockhouse has turned his passion into a business.
The Shakopee resident races cars all across the country, Great North Legends to be exact.
He's also the owner of Great North Legends on Chaparral Avenue in Shakopee, an authorized U.S. Legend Cars International dealer for his style of race car as well as Bandoleros, which are built for younger drivers.
"I have been racing most of my life, started racing motorcycles in the 1980s, and then dirt stock cars and karts in the 1990s," Brockhouse said. "I started racing Legends in 2002. I had a ton of success, bought the dealership in 2006 and made my passion into a job."
His family is also into racing. His two youngest sons, Ayden, 11, and Ayrton, 10, race Bandoleros at Elko Speedway. His wife Amanda has joined in the fun, too. She started racing Great North Legends last summer.
Brockhouse's oldest son Jaycen has also been on the track. He's 32 now and doesn't race anymore, but he once held season points titles in Great North Legends at the old Raceway Park in Shakopee and at Elko.
Brockhouse has piled up many wins in Great North Legends over the years. He's won more than 200 feature races, including eight national championships.
The trophy shelf in Brockhouse's warehouse where all the cars are stored and are worked on for upcoming races, reaches up to the ceiling. But all the wins, titles and trophies are not what Brockhouse is proud of the most.
"My greatest success is being part of the successes of not only my own children, but the young and older drivers that I have mentored over the years, watching them succeed in the higher levels of racing," he said. "Our company provides a very unique service.
"We house, maintain and transport the cars to the tracks and the drivers just show up and drive," he added. "We coach and mentor drivers to get the most out of their driving potential. Many people don't have the tools, trucks and trailers, or the time, not to mention the knowledge, to compete at the level that we provide with our services."
Front of the pack
Through six weeks of racing at Elko, Brockhouse is the season points leader in Great North Legends with six feature wins. Ayrton is the points leader in Bandoleros with five feature victories.
"Our goal is to both win season championships and have our banners hanging side by side being the first father/son team to win in the same year," Brockhouse said.
Meanwhile, Ayden is fifth in the points race in Bandoleros. Amanda is 14th in Great North Legends.
"Ayden and Amanda have both have had success in winning multiple (heat and qualifying races), but the feature wins have eluded them so far," Brockhouse said. "Amanda has no previous racing experience other than watching me and the boys. One day she decided that she was tired of being a spectator. She won a heat race and was hooked."
Amanda is also busy helping run the Great North Legends business. She also owns Brock's Flooring, the other family business adjacent to the racecars.
It's been around since 2004, providing their clients carpet, laminate and hardwood flooring options.
"We floor it, and floor it." That's the catchy motto that combines both business.
The Brockhouse family seems to have their foot on the gas every weekend during the summer months. There is rarely a weekend where they are all at home.
At times, two could be racing at Elko, and two others could be on tracks in Wisconsin or in Iowa.
"Because we have the frozen tundra here in the winter, we go south and travel all over the country during that time and have raced in 31 different states so far," Brockhouse said.