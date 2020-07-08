Hole-in-One

Shakopee's Tommy Marker recorded his first hole-in-one on Thursday, July 2 at Beaver Hills Country Club in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He got the hole-in-one on the 127-yard, eighth hole using his 50-degree wedge.

 Submitted photo

