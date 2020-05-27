St. Thomas University senior Karl Wachter was named as 2020 Indoor All-Americas by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches' Association (USTFCCCA).
Wachter, a Shakopee High School graduate, was seeded fourth for the NCAA Indoor Championships that were supposed to be held in March but had to be canceled in the 1,600 meters with a season best time of 4:12.78.
The national group annually awards All-America distinction to the top eight place winners in each event for the NCAA indoor and outdoor championship competitions. But the Covid-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the March indoor meet and the erasure of the entire 2020 outdoor season. Thus the best track and field athletes lost two opportunities to compete for NCAA recognition this year.
The USTFCCCA voted to change its All-America policy for 2020 athletes and recognize all national-meet qualifiers, who advanced to the championship competition based on their best times and marks.
Wachter placed 50th in a field of 260-plus runners at cross country nationals last November.