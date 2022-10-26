The Shakopee girls swimming seems ready for the postseason.
The Sabers capped off a strong South Suburban Conference dual season Oct. 25 with a 97-85 win at Rosemount. Shakopee finished with an 8-1 league record, which was second behind No. 6-ranked Prior Lake (9-0).
Next for the Sabers is the Section 2AA meet, and the field is loaded with top teams, including No. 1 Edina, No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 9 Chanhassen and Prior Lake, along with Eden Prairie, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
The section prelims are Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12. Diving is Nov. 11, and all three days are held at South View Middle School in Edina.
How good is Section 2AA? Last year, six of the eight teams finished in the top 10 in the state team standings with Minnetonka winning the crown.
Edina was the state runner-up, followed by Shakopee in fifth, Eden Prairie in sixth, Prior Lake in eighth and Chanhassen in ninth.
Senior Haley Zelen will be looking to defend her state title in the 100 freestyle. If she can, she will join Katie Carlson as Shakopee's only multiple individual champion in the pool.
Carlson won 500 freestyle three straight years (1993-1995). Carlson, now Katie Haycraft, is the head girls swim coach at Prior Lake and is also the younger sister of Jenny Carlson, the Sabers' head coach.
"Our goal is to be back in the top five overall at state again," Carlson said. "Haley will go for her (second) consecutive state title in the 100 freestyle and our 400 freestyle relay is going for a state championship as well."
Shakopee was second in the 400 freestyle relay at state last year, and all four swimmers are back: Zelen, senior Amelie Girard, junior Erika Schroeder and sophomore Ari Zelen.
In the dual win over Rosemount, Shakopee won all three relays. Girad, Schroeder, Haley Zelen and sophomore Olivia Wimberger teamed up to claim to 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.40.
Junior Brooklyn Schumacher, eighth grader Lexi Tippie, Ari Zelen and Schroeder won the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.51), as did the Zelen sisters, Tippie and junior Adriana Gorter in the 400 freestyle relay (4:24.39).
Ari Zelen was tops in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.41) and the 100 freestyle (53.64), while Haley Zelen won the 50 freestyle (24.33) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.13).
Wimberger claimed both the 200 individual medley (2:18.97) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.60) for Shakopee.
Runner-up finishes for the Sabers went to Schroeder in the 50 freestyle (26.06), Girard in the 100 butterfly (1:04.06), Tippie in the 500 freestyle (5:31.01) and eighth grader Grace Krautkremer in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.00).
Shakopee went into the dual with Rosemount off a 91-75 conference win versus Apple Valley Oct. 18. The Sabers dominated the relays, winning all three and going one-two in two of them.
Wimberger, Schumacher, Girard and sophomore Julia Todd won the 200 medley relay (1:59.07), while the Zelen sisters, ninth grader Maddy Hanson and eighth grader Karlie Schumacher took second (1:59.26).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Wimberger, Krautkremer, Ari Zelen and Brooklyn Schumacher won (3:43.35), while Tippie, Girard, Schroeder and Haley Zelen was second (3:45.60).
Todd, Wimberger, Schroeder and Brooklyn Schumacher teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.81).
Haley Zelen won both the 50 freestyle (24.37) and the 100 butterfly (56.87). Wimberger took first in the 200 individual medley (2:15.86), as did Ari Zelen in the 100 freestyle (53.72), seventh grader Sophia Studnicka in the 500 freestyle (6:13.63) and Girard in the 100 backstroke (1:03.36).
Sophomore Ellie Leisure was victorious in diving with 198 points for the Sabers.
Second-place finishes for Shakopee went to Tippie in the 200 freestyle (2:03.97) and the 100 freestyle (56.91), seventh grader Josie Burfeind in the 500 freestyle (6:17.00) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.81), Karlie Schumacher in the 200 individual medley (2:30.39), Brooklyn Schumacher in the 50 freestyle (27.00) and Ari Zelen in the 100 backstroke (1:04.73).
This year's Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.