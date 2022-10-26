Saber Swimmers

Led by (from left) junior Erika Schroeder, sophomore Ari Zelen and seniors Amelie Girard and Haley Zelen, Shakopee finished 8-1 in South Suburban Conference duals this fall.

 Twitter photo by @ShakoGirlsSwim

The Shakopee girls swimming seems ready for the postseason.

The Sabers capped off a strong South Suburban Conference dual season Oct. 25 with a 97-85 win at Rosemount. Shakopee finished with an 8-1 league record, which was second behind No. 6-ranked Prior Lake (9-0).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events