Shakopee sophomore Cooper Simpson was one of 12 Minnesotans invited to the USA Hockey's National Team Developmental Program March 18-22 in Plymouth, Michigan.

Cooper Simpson earned the opportunity to test his skills against some of the top teenage skaters in the country.

The sophomore, who just finished his second season on the Shakopee boys hockey team, leading the team in goals scored, is one of 45 players from across the country invited to USA Hockey's National Team Developmental Program March 18-22 in Plymouth, Michigan.

