Cooper Simpson earned the opportunity to test his skills against some of the top teenage skaters in the country.
The sophomore, who just finished his second season on the Shakopee boys hockey team, leading the team in goals scored, is one of 45 players from across the country invited to USA Hockey's National Team Developmental Program March 18-22 in Plymouth, Michigan.
The evaluation camp will help select the 2023-24 U.S. National Under-17 team.
Simpson was one of 12 Minnesotans invited to the camp, which includes 25 forwards, 15 defensemen and five goaltenders from 17 different states. Minnesota has the most representatives.
New York was next with six invites, followed by California (5), Michigan (4), Illinois (3), Massachusetts, North Dakota and Pennsylvania (2) and Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Washington and Wisconsin (1).
Other Minnesotans participating in the camp include Mason Moe of Eden Prairie, Jacob Kvasnicka of Wayzata, Conrad Fondrk of White Bear Lake, William Belle of Excelsior, Cullen Potter of Minneapolis, KJ Sauer of Andover, Sam Spehar of Chaska, Mason West of Edina, Garrett Lindberg of Moorhead and Jacob Rombach of Blaine.
This past season, Simpson helped Shakopee win its first-ever playoff game as a Class 2A program. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward had a pair of goals in the Sabers' 3-1 home win over rival Prior Lake in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Shakopee lost 3-1 to Minnetonka, the eventual Class AA state champion, in the semifinals two days later with Simpson scoring the Sabers' lone goal.
In just two varsity seasons, Simpson has already surpassed 100 career points.
Shakopee finished this past winter with a 16-11 overall record, including 10-6 in the South Suburban Conference. It was just the Sabers' second winning season in the last 17 years.
Simpson led the Sabers in total points with 63 (37 goals, 26 assists). He had nine games with two or more goals, including scoring four times in a 7-3 win over Rosemount back on Jan. 10.
Simpson had also seven games recording two or more assists. He recorded four assists in two games, an 8-3 win versus Eagan Jan. 31 and a 5-1 victory at Prior Lake Feb. 11.
As a ninth-grader, in his first varsity season with the Sabers, Simpson also led the team in goals scored with 24, while adding 15 assists. His 39 points were second on the team.