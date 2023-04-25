Cooper Simpson
Photo by Tom Schardin

Cooper Simpson will be taking his talents to a higher level next season.

The sophomore led the Shakopee boys hockey team this past winter to its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program, leading the team in points on the season with 63 (37 goals, 26 assists) in 27 games.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events