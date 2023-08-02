Cooper Simpson of Shakopee will get test his hockey skills on international ice.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward is one of four Minnesotans picked to play on the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team in the Five Nations Tournament in Chomutov, Czechia Aug. 4-8. The tourney includes teams from host Czechia, as well as Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland.
Defensemen Jacob Romback of Blaine and Danny Klaers of Minnetonka and forward Sam Spehar of Chaska are also part of the 20-player squad.
Eight different states are represented on Team USA with New York having the most players with five, followed by the four Minnesotans, three apiece from Texas and Michigan, two from California and one each from Illinois, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The players were selected from USA Hockey’s BioSteel Select 16 Development Camp in Amherst, New York July 13-17.
Team USA has won eight titles at the Five Nations Tournament since it was established in 2007, taking first in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
Meanwhile, Simpson completed his sophomore season with Shakopee last winter, helping the program to its first-ever playoff win as a Class 2A program. He led the team in points on the season with 63 (37 goals, 26 assists) in 27 games.
Shakopee finished with a 16-11 overall record, including 10-6 in the South Suburban Conference. Simpson scored two goals in the Sabers’ 3-1 home win over Prior Lake in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
The Sabers were 0-14 in the playoffs going into last season. The program joined the top class in hockey at the start of the 2007-08 school year.
Following the win over Prior Lake, the Sabers lost 3-1 to Minnetonka, the eventual Class AA state champion, in the section semifinals with Simpson scoring the team’s lone goal.
The 16 wins were the most for Shakopee as a Class 2A program. It was also just the program’s second winning season in the last 15 years.
But this coming winter, Simpson will not be returning to Shakopee. Instead, he will be skating in the United States Hockey League with the Tri-City Storm out of Kearney, Nebraska.
Simpson signed a tender agreement back on April 24 with the franchise for the 2023-24 season.
Simpson scored 102 career points in his two varsity seasons for the Sabers. He also led the team in goals scored as a ninth-grader with 24, adding 15 assists.
Back in March, Simpson was one of 45 players from across the country, including 12 from Minnesota, who were invited to USA Hockey’s National Team Developmental Program in Plymouth, Michigan.