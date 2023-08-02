Cooper Simpson

Cooper Simpson of Shakopee is one of four Minnesotans on the U.S. Under-17 Select team that will play in the Five Nations Tournament in Chomutov, Czechia, Aug. 4-8.

 Courtesy photo/USA Hockey

Cooper Simpson of Shakopee will get test his hockey skills on international ice.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward is one of four Minnesotans picked to play on the U.S. Under-17 Men’s Select Team in the Five Nations Tournament in Chomutov, Czechia Aug. 4-8. The tourney includes teams from host Czechia, as well as Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland.

