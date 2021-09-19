The Shakopee football team continues to pile up points line a pinball machine.
The No. 6-ranked Sabers scored nine touchdowns in a 63-20 win at Farmington Sept. 17. Junior quarterback Dominic Jackson threw for 121 yards and three scores and rushed for 113 yards and three more touchdowns in the rout.
Shakopee improved to 3-0 on the season and has outscored its opponents 157-54 in the process.
It's exactly the kind of start the Sabers were looking for after winning their last six games last season to earn a second straight state berth. However, there was no Class 6A state tournament last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shakopee has some tough games ahead. They get No. 2 Eden Prairie (2-1) Oct. 8 on the road and follow playing No. 1 Lakeville South (3-0) at home Oct. 14.
The Sabers end the regular season Oct. 20 at Eagan. The Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 29.
Meanwhile, Jackson has had a dominant start to the season for Shakopee. Through three games, he has 276 yards rushing and six touchdowns and has completed 61.5 percent of passes for four more scores.
Junior Jadon Hellerud has led the Sabers' rushing attack. He has 455 yards on the ground and five touchdowns in the first three games, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Hellerud carried 20 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in beating Farmington.
Senior Nicholas Katona had four catches for 95 yards and two scores for the Sabers, while senior Sam West had two grabs for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Jonathan Wamsley added a 32-yard scoring run in the victory, while junior Ari Gaiters had three carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.
The Sabers had more than 500 yards of total offense, rushing for 410 as a team, while adding 121 more through the air.
Shakopee led 28-14 at the half and was up 35-20 after three quarters, before blowing the game open with four touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Senior Owen Diede led the Sabers' defense with 12 tackles, while forcing a fumble and recording a sack. He leads the team through three games with 27 tackles.
Junior Garrison Monroe had six tackles and an interception against Farmington, while seniors Aaron Lee, Cole Sutrick, Luke Steinhoff and Braden Kerns and junior Jacob Ruud each had four tackles.
Senior Owen Forsythe made all nine of his extra points in the win. He's 22 for 22 on extra points in the first three games for the Sabers, while also converting a 24-yard field goal.