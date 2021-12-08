The Shakopee girls hockey team is trying to find its way in the early season.
The Sabers have opened losing five of their first seven games, including a 6-0 defeat at No. 3-ranked Minnetonka Dec. 7. Shakopee went into the game off of a 2-1 win versus Grand Rapids/Greenway Dec. 4.
The Sabers' other win is 5-1 versus Prior Lake in South Suburban Conference play Nov. 20. Shakopee has started the conference season with a 1-3 mark.
So far, the Sabers are 1-2 against Section 2AA foes with their win over Prior Lake and the two losses to Minnetonka and No. 9 Holy Family.
Through seven games, senior Olivia Grabianowski is leading Shakopee in points with seven, including four goals. Ninth-grader Hannah Grabianowski is second with three goals and three assists, followed by junior Emma Heyer with two goals and three assists.
Minnetonka, the defending Section 2AA champions, proved to be too much for Shakopee, leading 5-0 after two periods of play. The Skippers outshot the Sabers 50-15.
Senior Alexandra Boots finished with 44 saves in goal for Shakopee.
Against Grand Rapids/Greenway, Boots finished with 22 saves. Olivia Grabianowski broke a 1-1 tie with a goal with 2:36 left to play in the third period. Junior Rilee Nash got the assist.
Senior Riley Peterson scored in the second period for the Sabers to tie the game at 1-1 with Hannah Grabianowski and senior Penny Berens picking up the assists.
In beating Prior Lake, Hannah Grabianowski led the way with a pair of goals, while Heyer, Olivia Grabianowski and Breklyn Skattum each scored once.
Olivia Grabianowski led in assists with two, while Heyer and seniors Annika Willmert, Edie Schmidt and Holly Schmidt each had one. Boots finished with 18 saves.
Shakopee will now turn its attention to the SSC. Following the Minnetonka loss, 14 of the team's next 15 games are in league play.
The only one that's not is a Jan. 25 home game against Chaska/Chanhassen, a Section 2AA opponent.
So there's plenty of time for the Sabers to get going.
Last winter, Shakopee lost 3-2 to Bloomington Jefferson in the first round of Section 2AA play. It was the first time the Sabers had lost in the first round of the postseason since 2015.
Shakopee has also had a winning record the last seven seasons and 16 of its last 17 seasons, so it's easy to see the Sabers quickly turning around a 2-5 start.
The playoffs are still a ways away, but Section 2AA quarterfinal play is scheduled to start Feb. 11. The semifinals are Feb. 13, while the title game is Feb. 18.
This year’s Class 2A state tournament is Feb. 23-26 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Andover is the defending champion.
The Sabers have never made the state field in program history, while Minnetonka and Eden Prairie have a combined 15 appearances, including six state titles, since 2003.