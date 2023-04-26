The Shakopee girls lacrosse team has had a tough start to the spring, dropping its first four games.
The Sabers struggled in their South Suburban Conference opener April 25, falling 16-1 at No. 3-ranked Prior Lake. Shakopee was down 13-0 at the half.
The Sabers opened the season April 13 with a 13-11 home loss to Orono and followed that with a pair of road losses — 21-12 to Chaska April 15 and 15-5 against Wayzata April 18.
Shakopee had a 6-9 season last spring (2-5 in the SSC) and is hoping to make more of an impact in the conference and in Section 2 this year. Orono and Chaska are both section foes, so the Sabers have some catching up to do after their slow start.
Against Prior Lake, Shakopee avoided the shutout when ninth-grader Brielle Olsonoski scored with just a few minutes to play in the second half.
In the loss to Wayzata, juniors Olivia Hayer and Nadia Rylance each scored a pair of goals for the Sabers, while sophomore Gia Lynch had a goal and an assist.
Junior Alli Parker made 12 saves in goal for Shakopee. She also had 12 stops in the loss to Chaska.
The Sabers got down 12-5 at the break and couldn't recover. Rylance and Lynch both scored four goals and added an assist for the Sabers.
Hayer had two goals and an assist, while junior Whitney Allen and sophomore Rachel Schwabe also scored. Junior Tori Martin picked up an assist.
Against Orono, Rylance again led Shakopee with four goals, while Martin had two goals and three assists. Hayer and Lynch each had two goals and an assist, while ninth grader Brielle Olsonoski also scored.
Parker finished with 17 saves in goal.
The regular season ends for Shakopee May 25 at home to St. Michael-Albertville. The first round of Section 2 play starts May 30 with the title game set for June 7.
Second-ranked Chanhassen is the defending champion, while Minnetonka and Eden Prairie are also ranked teams in the field at No. 7 and 10, respectively.
This year's state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at two sites, Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools. Top-ranked Lakeville South is the defending champion, beating Chanhassen 10-7 in the title game.