Nadia Rylance

Junior Nadia Rylance looks to score in Shakopee's 13-11 home loss to Orono to open the season April 13.

 Photo by Jon Goltz Photography

The Shakopee girls lacrosse team has had a tough start to the spring, dropping its first four games.

The Sabers struggled in their South Suburban Conference opener April 25, falling 16-1 at No. 3-ranked Prior Lake. Shakopee was down 13-0 at the half.

