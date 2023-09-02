The Shakopee girls tennis team's inexperience has shown through its first five matches.
The Sabers are off to 1-4 start under first-year coach Krista Pawlicki, including a 6-1 home loss to Eastview in South Suburban Conference play Aug. 31. Shakopee had five sophomores or younger in the lineup.
So there will be a learning curve with the team that had seven seniors last fall and went 10-5 overall, 6-3 in league play.
The Sabers have started 1-2 in the SSC with a 5-2 win over Farmington Aug. 30 and a 6-1 loss to Lakeville North the day before.
Shakopee's first two matches were both 6-1 defeats to Eden Prairie Aug. 28 and Mound Westonka Aug. 25. Both teams are also Section 2AA foes.
In the win over Farmington, the Sabers swept all three doubles matches in straight sets. Senior Olivia Pawlicki and junior Brielle Pankake won at the top spot (7-6, 6-1), while senior Shivani Prabhu and sophomore Vanessa Phan won a close match at No. 2 (7-6, 7-5) and senior Renelle Raghavan and eighth grader Eden Fedyszyn rolled at No. 3 (6-2, 6-3).
Singles wins went to seventh grader Kendall Rice at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) and sophomore Rhea Sastri at No. 4 (6-2, 6-1).
Against Eastview, Shakopee's lone win came in doubles. Raghavan and Fedyszyn won at the third spot (6-0, 6-3). Sastri won at No. 4 singles (6-4, 6-1) in the loss to Lakeville North.
Sastri also had the Sabers' victory against Eden Prairie, doing so in two sets at No. 4 singles (6-2, 6-1). Against Mound Westonka, Raghavan and Fedyszyn won at No. 3 doubles in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 16-14).
The regular season ends Sept. 26 in conference action at Rosemount.
The Section 2AA team tourney is scheduled to start Oct. 2 with the semifinals and title matches Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Section singles and doubles play will begin Oct. 12 with the finals for both Oct. 17 in St. Peter.
There are three ranked teams in the section field — No. 3 Minnetonka, No. 7 Prior Lake and No. 9 Eden Prairie. Minnetonka has won the last five crowns, and the last two state titles.
This year's state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is held the first two days, followed by singles and doubles play the next two days.
A Lake Conference team has won 24 of the last 25 state team titles. Edina has captured 22 of those since 1997. Mahtomedi is the only non-Lake team that has won a title doing so back in 2016.