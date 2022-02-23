The Shakopee girls basketball team sure seems ready for the playoffs.
The No. 9-ranked Sabers claimed the South Suburban Conference title Feb. 22 with their 18th straight win. Senior Kate Cordes scored a game-high 17 points in a 47-32 home victory over Lakeville North.
Shakopee (22-3 overall, 16-1 in the SSC) held the Panthers to under 20 points in both halves. It was also the 12th game this season the Sabers have held their opponent to 35 points or less.
If the old cliche that defense wins championships hold true, the Sabers will be a tough out in the Section 2AAAA tournament, which starts March 2 with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are scheduled for March 5 with the title game March 11. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds.
Brackets come out Feb. 26 and can be found at legacy.mshsl.org. Shakopee’s last section title came in 2019.
The Sabers haven’t lost since Dec. 21. As good as the team has played the last eight weeks, it may only be the No. 4 in a loaded Section 2AAAA field.
That’s because No. 2 Eden Prairie (19-4), No. 3 Minnetonka (19-3) and No. 4 Chaska (21-3) are also in the field. Chaska is the defending state champion.
Chanhassen (15-9), Waconia (15-9), Prior Lake (13-11) and Edina (10-15) will be the bottom four seeds.
Shakopee is 4-1 against section squads with two wins over Prior Lake and one each against Waconia and Chanhassen. The one loss is to Chaska, 59-57 back in the season opener.
The Sabers’ other two losses this season are to Maple Grove (56-54) and Rosemount (62-40).
Meanwhile, the SSC title is Shakopee’s second in its eight seasons in the 10-team league. The other title came in 2018 when the Sabers had a perfect 18-0 league mark.
In beating Lakeville North, senior Jasmyn Hale and sophomore Olivia Pawlicki were also in double figures for Shakopee with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Junior Cassandra Ross chipped in four points.
The Sabers went into the game off two easy conference road wins — 66-27 over Burnsville Feb. 15 and 64-32 against Farmington Feb. 17.
In beating Burnsville, Shakopee led 32-9 at the break and never looked back. Cordes led all scorers with 18 points, while Ross finished with 10.
Hale and Pawlicki each added nine points, while sophomore Nicole Maenke chipped in six and senior Maya Mitchell and junior Brooke Kraemer both scored four.
Against Farmington, Shakopee led 40-10 at the half, and had four players in double figures led by Pawlicki’s 15 points. Cordes scored 14 and Maenke and Hale both scored 11.
Mitchell chipped in eight points.
This year’s Class 4A state tournament will start March 16 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 17, while the title game is March 19. All three rounds are at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.