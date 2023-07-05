Mountain Biking

The Minnesota High School Cycling Association's season will kick off Aug. 26-27 at Schindler's Way in Austin.

 Courtesy photo/Minnesota Cycling Association via Facebook

The Minnesota High School Cycling League continues to grow in popularity, which has led to some changes to the fall season.

The All-Team Finale at Mount Kato in Mankato has been the league's final event of the season, which includes all teams from all divisions across the state. 

Tags

Events