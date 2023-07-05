The Minnesota High School Cycling League continues to grow in popularity, which has led to some changes to the fall season.
The All-Team Finale at Mount Kato in Mankato has been the league's final event of the season, which includes all teams from all divisions across the state.
"This event is unique in that it is the only time that all teams come together and race," League Director Joshua Kleve said in a letter to its league members. "Unfortunately, the (league) has grown to a point that we can no longer host events with 2,600-plus student-athletes at a single venue on a single weekend.
"Field sizes are just too large. This is a great problem. But this does cause us to make a change."
Therefore, the All-Team Finale has been changed to the State Championships. Riders in the top 100 in the points standings in the regular season will qualify for state races in the junior varsity and middle school races and the varsity competition for both the boys and girls.
The Senior Open will be an added event. It will be for seniors who don't qualify for the state race for their respective division.
"We strive to continue to offer an opportunity for no drops, no tryouts," Kleve said. "Everyone who puts in the time gets to race."
The MHSCL started in 2012 with roughly 150 riders participating from grades six through 12. There were 15 teams in the entire state.
This coming fall, there is expected to be more than 80 teams and about 2,600 athletes riding the different competitive trails across the state. The regular season schedule is:
- Aug. 26-27: Schindler's Way, Austin
- Sept. 9-10: Lake Rebecca, Rockford
- Sept. 16-17: Xcel Energy Center, Mountain Bike Park, Shakopee
- Sept. 23-24: The Trailhead, Theodore Wirth Park or Spirit Mountain, Duluth (concurrent races)
- Sept 30, Oct. 1: Gamehaven, Rochester or Detroit Mountain, Detroit Lakes (concurrent races)
- Oct. 7-8: Whitetail Ridge, River Falls, Wisconsin
This year's state competition is scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at Mount Kato. Riders must register for a minimum of two races in the regular season series to be eligible for state.
Rain outs, if a rider is registered, count towards the two-race minimum. Riders who are unable to compete due to a documented medical condition are also exempt.