The Shakopee boys swimming team looks to build its depth this season with hopes it can make some noise in the bigger meets down the road.
The Sabers had some positive signs in their first two competitions, including a 91-73 home win over Apple Valley Dec. 9 to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.
Shakopee followed by taking third in the Prior Lake Invitational Dec. 10, finishing with 303 points. The host Lakers cruised to the title (616), while Duluth East was a distant second (384).
Farmington was fourth (281), followed by Apple Valley (175) and Burnsville (143).
Last winter, Shakopee finished 13th in the Class AA state team standings and was 5-4 in conference duals. There's some experience back at the top of the Sabers' lineup, but coach Eric Hills is looking for some new talent to emerge to give the team more depth and fill out relays.
"We think we have the athletes in place, but we will need to find a swimmer or two to step into that fourth leg of relays," he said.
At the Prior Lake invite, the Sabers were runner-up in two relays. Junior Kale Flemming, senior Landon Vaupel, sophomore Tyler Guenin and ninth grader Charlie Cutts teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing with a time of 1:36.10.
Senior Bennett Burfeind, Vaupel, Guenin and Cutts made up the 400 freestyle relay (3:30.02). Burfeind, Flemming, Guenin and Cutts ended up fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.13).
In diving, Shakopee had two in the top three with senior Justin Luce taking second with 284.60 points and senior Matthew Leisure finishing third (219.10).
Vaupel ended up second in the 200 freestyle (1:51.66) and third in the 100 butterfly (56.36). Burfeind was third in the 200 individual medley (2:12.86) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:01.06).
Cutts was third in the 50 freestyle (24.66). Flemming was also third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.47) and took fifth in the 100 freestyle (53.07).
In the 500 freestyle, ninth grader Luke Gens took sixth (5:46.10) and eighth grader Alex Friendshuh was seventh (5:58.81).
In the dual with Apple Valley, Vaupel and Flemming each won two individual events to lead the Sabers.
Vaupel was tops in the 200 freestyle (1:54.47) and the 100 freestyle (50.40), while Flemming was a winner in the 50 freestyle (24.44) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.40).
Luce took first in diving (187.40), while Leisure was second (156.05).
Burfeind won the 100 butterfly (56.14).
Burfeind, Flemming, Vaupel and Cutts won both the 200 medley relay (1:46.55) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.49). Cutts, Gens, Guenin and sophomore Sam Lindeen took second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:50.25).
Other runner-up finishes went to Burfeind in the 200 individual medley (2:16.05), Cutts in the 50 freestyle (24.50), Guenin in the 500 freestyle (5:37.55) and Lindeen in the 100 backstroke (1:06.03).
This year's Section 2AA meet is set for Feb. 23-25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The prelims are the first day, followed by diving and then the finals on the last day.
The Sabers were fifth in the section team standings last year.
The Class AA state meet will be held March 2-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.