Kale Flemming

Junior Kale Flemming won the 500 freestyle for Shakopee in the Sabers' 91-73 home win over Apple Valley Dec. 9 to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Shakopee boys swimming team looks to build its depth this season with hopes it can make some noise in the bigger meets down the road.

The Sabers had some positive signs in their first two competitions, including a 91-73 home win over Apple Valley Dec. 9 to open the South Suburban Conference dual season.

