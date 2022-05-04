The Shakopee girls lacrosse team has taken some positive steps to open the season.
The Sabers are off to a 5-2 start through seven games, including 2-2 in the South Suburban Conference. Shakopee opened with four straight wins, then lost two of its next three, including a 9-8 setback on the road to Eastview/Eagan May 3 in league action.
The Sabers went into the game off a 9-8 home win at home to Delano/Rockford April 30 and a 21-3 conference loss versus No. 3-ranked Lakeville South April 28.
Shakopee finished 4-9 last season in Bailey Childs' first official season as head coach. Her inaugural season was supposed to be in 2020, but it was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There's hope that the Sabers can be a contender in Section 2, but it's a very difficult field with the likes of No. 2 Chanhassen, No. 7 Eden Prairie and Minnetonka leading the field.
In the loss to Eastview/Eagan, senior Jessica Brook led the Sabers with three goals and two assists. Sophomore Nadia Rylance scored two goals and recorded an assist, while sophomore Olivia Hayer, ninth-grader Gia Lynch and junior Maddie Elder all scored once.
Ninth-grader Rachel Schwabe picked up an assist, while sophomore Alli Parker made six saves in goal.
In beating Delano/Rockford, Brook scored four times to lead the Sabers, while Schwabe had three goals and Rylance had two goals and an assist. Sophomore Whitney Allen also had an assist for Shakopee, while Parker made nine stops in goal
Meanwhile, Lakeville South was the state runner-up last season to Prior Lake. The Sabers couldn't get their offense going against the Cougars in the loss.
Schwabe had a pair of goals, while Rylance had one. Brook and Rylance both had an assist. Parker faced 29 shots in goal and made eight saves.
Shakopee will ends the SSC season at No. 1 Prior Lake May 19 and will finish the regular season May 21 at St. Michael-Albertville.
The first round of section play starts May 31. The quarterfinals are June 2, followed by the semifinals June 6 and the title game June 8. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
The state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.