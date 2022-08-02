Is the South Suburban Conference still the top volleyball league in the state?
The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2022 preseason rankings July 29 and only two SSC schools were ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A — No. 5 Lakeville North and No. 7 Eagan.
That's still pretty good, but last year there were five SSC teams ranked in the preseason poll and over the last six years the league has had at least three teams ranked.
Prior Lake, Shakopee and Lakeville South opened last season ranked, along with Eagan and Lakeville North.
Last fall was also the first time since the SSC debuted in 2010 that it didn't have a team in the state title match. Wayzata won the crown in four sets over East Ridge.
Since 2010, the SSC has won six state titles — Lakeville North in 2010, 2012 and 2017 and Eagan in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Prior Lake was runner-up in 2015, as was Lakeville North in 2011 and Eagan in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Wayzata opens this fall ranked No. 1 in the state, followed by No. 2 East Ridge, No. 3 Champlin Park and No. 4 Rogers. Chaska is No. 6, while Rochester Mayo is No. 8. Northfield and Forest Lake are No. 9 and 10, respectively.
So the Big 9 (Rochester Mayo and Northfield) the Northwest Suburban (Champlin Park and Rogers) and Suburban East (East Ridge and Forest Lake) are tied with the SSC with the most teams ranked in Class 4A per conference.
Wayzata and Chaska represent the Lake and Metro West Conferences, respectively.
Section-wise, Chaska is only 2AAAA team ranked. The rest of the field includes Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Waconia.
Eden Prairie is the defending champion, beating Shakopee in the semifinals last fall and then Chaska in the title match. Prior Lake lost to Minnetonka in the first round last year.
Shakopee and Prior Lake have some holes to fill this fall if either team wants to be a conference or section contender.
The Lakers lost Julia Hanson, who won the Ms. Baden Award last year as the state's top player. She's now at the University of Minnesota. She was one of seven seniors for Prior Lake last year.
Shakopee has to replace nine seniors from its 21-win team last year. The Sabers last made the state field in 2018 and also qualified in 2012. The program also won three straight Class 3A state championships from 2007 to 2009.
Prior Lake's last state appearance was in 2017 when it qualified three straight seasons.
Volleyball moved to four classes last season. Three classes started in 1999.
Meanwhile, the 10 SSC teams are spread over four sections. Section 1AAAA has Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Farmington. Section 3AAAA has Eagan, Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eastview, while Burnsville is in Section 6AAAA.
Section 4AAAA and Section 6AAAA are the only two sections without a team ranked in the preseason poll. Burnsville won 16 matches last year and went 1-1 in the playoffs.
The Blaze could be a factor in Section 6AAAA this fall. Burnsville lost only three seniors from last year and its 16 wins were the most the program has had since it went 15-11 in 2013.
Burnsville's last state berth was in 2009 when it finished third.
To see all the preseason rankings from all four classes go to mnvbca.org. The volleyball season starts Aug. 15.
Burnsville's season opener is Aug. 25 at Minneapolis South, a section foe. Prior Lake will get a tough test in its opener Aug. 26 at East Ridge.
Shakopee is set to open the season Aug. 27 at home against the section favorite in Chaska.