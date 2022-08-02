Volleyball rankings

The South Suburban Conference has two teams ranked in the preseason Class 4A poll released July 29 by the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association and both Shakopee and Prior Lake were not in the top 10.

 Photo courtesy of Shakopee Volleyball

Is the South Suburban Conference still the top volleyball league in the state?

The Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association released its 2022 preseason rankings July 29 and only two SSC schools were ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A — No. 5 Lakeville North and No. 7 Eagan.

