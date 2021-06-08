The Shakopee baseball team's state drought continues.
The fifth-seeded Sabers went 2-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, falling 12-5 to second-seeded Chanhassen in an elimination game June 7.
That extends Shakopee's streak to 37 years of not making the state field. The last time Shakopee was there was in 1983.
The Sabers finished this season with a 13-11 record (9-9 in the South Suburban Conference). Shakopee has had a least a .500 record or better in 10 of the last 12 seasons, so the team is in the section hunt every spring.
In this year's playoffs, Shakopee fell 2-1 to fourth-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals May 31. The Sabers responded with back-to-back wins in the losers bracket — 2-0 over eighth-seeded Eden Prairie June 2 and 4-1 over third-seeded Edina June 4 — before falling to Chanhassen.
In the win over Eden Prairie, Ethan Lenzmeier dominated on the mound, tossing a seven-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.
Shakopee scored single runs in the third and sixth innings. Alex Broholm doubled and drove in a run, while Jacob Skrogrand had an RBI.
Ryan Vosper finished 2 for 3 with a double for the Sabers, while John Sullivan went 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Against Edina, Skrogrand got the win with three scoreless innings of relief, striking out two. Jaden Chase started and worked three scoreless frames with three strikeouts.
Luke Witts gave up a run in one relief inning.
Joe Roder homered for Shakopee, while Sullivan went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Vinny Schleper drove in two runs.
In the loss to Minnetonka, the Sabers led 1-0 going into the sixth inning before the Skippers scratched out a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.
The Sabers were held to just two hits, singles from Roder and Broholm. Vosper had an RBI.
Skrogrand tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on eight hits while fanning two.
Against Chanhassen, Shakopee trailed 6-3 after four innings and was down 12-3 after five complete. Chanhassen scored runs off four of the five Sabers' pitchers.
Broholm finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs at the plate to lead Shakopee's offense. Christian Fielder had an RBI, while Schleper finished 2 for 4.