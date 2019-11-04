The Shakopee football team will play Lakeville North on Thursday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals at Stillwater High School.
Advance Tickets will go on sale Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Tickets will be sold out of the Activities Office during the day.
If adults would like to purchase tickets during the hours of 8:20 a.m. to 3 p.m., they must come to Door No. 17 (in front of the Activities Office) to purchase tickets. The only night selling session will be Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and they will be sold out of the concession stand.
Tickets will be on sale until Thursday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $11 for adults, $7 for students and there are no senior discounts. Tickets are first come first serve, please do not call or email to reserve tickets.
Fan bus sign ups will also start Monday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. and will be available during the same times as tickets will be sold.
Cost to ride the fan bus is $5 and money must be paid at the time of the sign up.
Fan busses are available for adults and students in grades 9-12. Younger fans that would like to ride must be accompanied by an adult on the bus.
The fan busses will depart the North West side (Door No. 29) of SHS at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. The busses will return to SHS after the game. If you ride the bus to Stillwater, you must ride the bus back to SHS.