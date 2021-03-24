The Minnesota State High School League Wrestling Tournament is set for March 25-27 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Live streams will be available for purchase at PrepSpotlight.TV/MSHSL.
Individual brackets are available HERE.
CLASS AAA – Thursday, March 25 (2pm)
Chaska/Chanhassen: PJ Velazquez (145), No. 2 seed (19-3 record)
* Quarterfinal match: vs Cade Johnson of Woodbury (28-9 overall). Johnson was runner-up in the Section 3-4AAA state preliminary, losing 7-5 to Josh Route of Hastings. Johnson was 0-3 versus wrestlers in the state field and went 0-2 at state in 2020.
Prior Lake: Alan Koehler (106), No. 1 seed (29-1 record); Colton Sund (160), No. 4 seed (25-5)
* Quarterfinal matches: Koehler draws Parker Lyden of Forest Lake (26-9); Sund draws Adam Cherne of Wayzata (24-6). Koehler's only loss came against 113-pound defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Blake West of Shakopee. Koehler is 4-0 against state qualifying wrestlers.
Shakopee: Blake West (113), No. 1 seed (27-0 record); Leo Tukhlynovich (126), unseeded (24-4); Riley Quern (145), unseeded, (23-5); Jadon Hellerud (182), No. 4 seed (21-1); Joey Johnson (195), No. 2 seed (24-1); Tommy Johnson (220), No. 1 seed (27-0); Jade Trelstad (285), No. 5 seed (23-3)
* Quarterfinal matches: West has won 78 of last 79 matches, 2020 state champion, draws Brandon Lee of Tartan (29-4); Tukhlynovich, a first-time state qualifier, will face No. 2 seed Parker Janssen of STMA (30-1); Quern is also a first-time state qualifier, and will match-up with top seed Nick Novak of New Prague (26-1). Novak was second at state in 2020; Hellerud will make his state debut as well vs Mathew Sloan of White Bake Lake (29-4). Sloan was 0-2 at state in 2020; Joey Johnson won 53 matches in 2020, placing third; he will draw Kaden Streed of Willmar (24-4) in the quarterfinals. State champion Roman Rogotzke is the No. 1 seed; Tommy Johnson, also third at state in 2020, will take on Mason Swanson of Willmar (23-7); Finishing one-and-done at state in 2020, Trelstad will face Minneapolis Washburn's Vincent Gladbach (21-5) in the first round.
CLASS AA – Friday, March 26 (2pm)
Scott West: Matt Randolph (106), No. 2 seed (28-1 record)
* Quarterfinal match: Randolph, with a solo loss on the season to Prior Lake's top-ranked Alan Koehler, draws Chandler Mickelson of Perham (27-5)
Hutch/BLHS: Cale Luthens (170), No. 3 seed (30-0 record); Hayden VanderVoort (195), unseeded (30-3 record)
* Quarterfinal matches: Luthens, despite being one of two unbeaten wrestlers in his bracket, is the No. 3 seed and will face Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville (23-2); VanderVoort draws top seed Quayin Short of Simley (28-0)
DC/Litch: Victor Franco (113), No. 3 seed, (23-8 record); Jerry Simes (138), No. 4 seed (24-8 record); Eddie Simes (152), No. 3 seed (28-4); Jude Link (160), No. 2 seed, (32-0); Tate Link (170), unseeded, (24-4); Beau Nelson (195), No. 5 seed (30-3); Hayden Hoernemann (220), unseeded, (25-6)
* Quarterfinal matches: Franco will face Calvin Singewald (29-1); J. Simes draws Lucas Jagodzinske of Fairmont/MCW (30-2); E. Simes matches up with Joe Kozlowski (21-7); undefeated J. Link faces Proctor/Hermantown's Alex McPhee (18-2); T. Link gets No. 2 seed Adam Sylvester of Totino-Grace (24-0); Nelson wrestles No. 4 seed Gannon Rosenfeld of Mankato West (26-1); Hoernemann draws top seed Gavin Nelson of Simley (24-0)