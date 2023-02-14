Joel Makem will have some company in the second-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.
The senior on the Shakopee wresting team won the 126-pound title last year and qualified for state again Feb. 11 in the Section 5, 6, 7 and 8 tournament in Sartell, along with her teammate, ninth grader Cassy Gonzales.
Makem claimed the 132-pound championship, while Gonzales won the 126-pound division. Both went into sections ranked No. 1 in the state in those two weights.
Gonzales will take a 10-0 record into state, which will be March 3-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The girls' individual tourney will concurrently with the boys' competition.
Makem will go into state with a 9-3 mark.
At sections, Gonzales went 3-0 en route to her title, winning by fall over Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway in the final. Gonzales also won in the quarterfinals and semifinals by fall.
Makem also won by pin in her title match over Faith Koning of Wadena-Deer Creek. Makem got a bye in the quarterfinals and won by fall in the semis.
Saber Boys
Meanwhile, the Section 2AAA individual tournament for the Shakopee boys will be Feb. 24-25 at Edina. The top two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make state.
In the section team tourney, the Sabers were the No. 3 seed behind second-ranked Waconia and fourth-seeded Eden Prairie.
Shakopee ended the regular season losing two matches in a triangular competition Feb. 10 in Hastings. The No. 11 Sabers lost 47-21 to the host Raiders, ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, and fell 38-26 to No. 5 Bemidji.
Shakopee ended the South Suburban Conference dual season Feb. 2 with a 57-19 win over Rosemount to finish 8-1 in league duals. Ninth-ranked Apple Valley won the title (9-0).
In the win over Rosemount, Shakopee had eight wins by fall. Getting pins were eighth grader Morrison Kaufhold at 106 pounds, ninth grader Calvin Miller at 126, junior Connor Warren at 138, sophomore Kyle Linville at 152, senior Leo Tukhlynovych at 160, junior Jack Ferguson at 170, senior Timothy Lacina at 182 and junior Marcus Dortch-Staten at 195.
Junior Ben Suchta won by forfeit at 113 for the Sabers, while sophomore Max Coles won 6-5 at 220.
In the loss to Hastings, picking up wins for the Sabers were senior AJ Smith at 126 (fall), Miller at 126 (9-2), Warren at 138 (fall), Tukhlynovych at 160 (5-2) and Lacina at 182 (2-0).
Victories against Bemidji were from sophomore Tyler Turzinski at 106 (7-2), Smith at 120 (technical fall), Miller at 126 (6-0), Linville at 145 (fall), Tukhlynovych at 160 (fall) and Lacina at 195 (5-2).
Shakopee has four blanked wrestlers going into sections — Turzinski (No. 7, 106), Smith (No. 4, 120), ninth grader Kyler Walters (No. 8, 126) and Tukhlynovych (No. 2, 160).
Turzinski and Tukhlynovych each picked up their 100th-career win for the Shakopee back on Jan. 28 in the Swalla Duals in Kasson-Mantorville.
The Class 3A state team tourney will be held March 2. Shakopee finished third at state last year.
The Sabers were in the state title match four straight years from 2018 to 2021, winning three straight championships (2019, 2020, 2021).