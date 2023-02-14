Joel Makem will have some company in the second-ever sanctioned Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament.

The senior on the Shakopee wresting team won the 126-pound title last year and qualified for state again Feb. 11 in the Section 5, 6, 7 and 8 tournament in Sartell, along with her teammate, ninth grader Cassy Gonzales.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events