The Shakopee Indians stayed alive in the Section 3B playoffs with a three-run rally in the ninth inning Aug. 3.

All three runs came with two outs, giving the seventh-seeded Indians a 6-4 win in the losers bracket at third-seeded Young America. John Hellkamp tied the game with an RBI double and Kyle Ryan followed with a single to put Shakopee up 5-4.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events