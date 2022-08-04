The Shakopee Indians stayed alive in the Section 3B playoffs with a three-run rally in the ninth inning Aug. 3.
All three runs came with two outs, giving the seventh-seeded Indians a 6-4 win in the losers bracket at third-seeded Young America. John Hellkamp tied the game with an RBI double and Kyle Ryan followed with a single to put Shakopee up 5-4.
Jack Seivers’s RBI single gave the Indians an insurance run going into the bottom of the ninth.
Luke Logeais was able to protect the lead getting the save, despite giving up a leadoff walk. He retired the next three hitters, including a fly ball to center to end the game.
Vinny Schleper started for the Indians and worked the first seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Ethan Lenzmeier was credited with the win, working a scoreless eighth inning with one strikeout.
Shakopee opened the playoffs July 31 with a 6-2 loss at second-seeded Chanhassen. Four teams from the section make the state field, so a win over fifth-seeded Eagan in the another elimination game Aug. 5 will give the Indians a state berth.
The last time Shakopee was in the Class B state field was in 2018. The team won back-to-back state championships in 2009 and 2010.
Against Young America, Shakopee (12-17 overall) scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Tom Keohen drove in all three with a three-run double with two outs.
Dominick Schleper finished 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Indians, while Sievers was 2 for 5.
In the loss to Chanhassen, Shakopee couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit. The Red Birds scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning and added two more runs in the eighth inning.
Gavin Stadler took the loss for the Indians, working five innings and giving up four runs on seven hits with one strikeout. Sam Ludzack worked two scoreless innings, getting one strikeout.
Tom Hady worked one-third of an inning, allowing two runs, while Zach Hendrickson worked two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout.
Steve Boldt and Alex Broholm had the RBIs for Shakopee. The Indians scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut Chanhassen’s lead to 4-2.
Ryan finished 2 for 5 for Shakopee.
The 16-team Class B state tournament will held in Dundas, Faribault and Miesville with first-round action starting Aug. 20.
Since 2000, Shakopee has made state several times, including 2000, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.