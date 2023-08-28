The Shakopee Indians didn’t need a big rally to advance to the Class B state quarterfinals.
Instead, the Indians relied on its pitching in a 5-1 win over the Stockmen Irish in the second round at Municipal Ballpark in Delano Aug. 27. Aaron Olson drove in two of the teams runs, finishing 2 for 5.
Vinny Schleper, Ethan Lenzmeier and Joey Connelly combined on a six-hitter. Schleper got the start and worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits with two strikeouts.
Lenzmeier got the final out of the fifth inning, which made him the pitcher of record. Connelly picked up the save with four scoreless frames, striking out seven.
Shakopee (28-10 overall) will take on the Minneapolis Cobras in the quarterfinals Sept. 2 in Delano. The semifinals are set for Sept. 3 at Saints Field in Dassel, while the title game is the same day at the same venue at 7:30 p.m.
Shakopee beat the Plymouth Hit Dawgs 7-5 in the opening round of state Aug. 18, rallying from a 5-0 deficit going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Against the Irish, the Indians trailed 1-0 after one inning, but tied the game with a run in the fourth. Shakopee scored two runs in the sixth to go up 3-1 and added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth.
Steve Boldt doubled and scored a run for the Indians, while Alex Broholm and Kolin Williams each had an RBI. Jack Schleper finished 2 for 5 with a run scored, while Jake Skogrand had a hit and scored a run.