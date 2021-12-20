The Shakopee wrestling team didn't have any winners at the Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 17-18, but it had multiple place-winners.
The annual event features many of the top wrestlers from all over the state from all three classes.
The No. 3-ranked Sabers finished 11th out of 36 schools in the team standings with 106.5 points. Shakopee could have finished higher but was without one of its ranked wrestlers in Jadon Hellerud, who is No. 2 at 195 pounds.
The Sabers didn't have a wrestler at that weight in the tourney, nor at heavyweight.
The six place-winners for Shakopee were senior Jade Trelstad (3rd, 220 pounds), senior AJ Smith (4th, 126), senior Riley Quern (5th, 152), junior Leo Tukhlynovych (7th, 145), ninth-grader Tyler Turzinski (6th, 106) and eighth-grader Kyler Walters (8th, 113).
Top-ranked St. Michael-Albertville won the team title with 199.5 points. Kasson-Mantorville, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, was second (177.5), while Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, was third (172.5).
Stillwater (No. 4, Class 3A) was finished (154), while Kaukauna, Wisconsin ended up fifth (134).
Trelstad, ranked No. 4 at 220, won his first two matches by fall and earned a 5-3 win in the quarterfinals over Austin Leflay of Hastings.
In the semifinals, Trelstad fell 6-1 to top-ranked Gavin Nelson of Simley. Trelstad came back to win his next two matches, including pinning LeFlay in the third-place match.
Trelstad also earned a 5-2 decision in the consolation semifinals over Mason Swanson of Waconia, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
Smith, ranked No. 5 at 126, finished 4-2 at that weight in the tourney. He won by fall and a pair of decisions in the first three rounds, before losing 4-2 in the semifinals to Matt Randolph of Scott West, ranked No. 2 at 126 in Class 2A .
Smith won by fall in the consolation semifinals and then lost by fall for third place to Conlan Carlson of Willmar.
At 152 pounds, Quern, ranked No. 6 at 160 pounds, was on the mat eight times in the two days, winning six matches. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals to Logan Vaughhan of Kasson-Mantorville, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Quern following by winning three of his next four matches, including a 9-0 decision over Parker Kratochvill of Holmen, Wisconsin for fifth place.
Turzinksi, ranked No. 5 at 106, went 4-3 in the tourney with two of his wins by fall. He lost an 8-3 decision to second-ranked Luke Koenen of Wayzata for fifth place.
Tukhlynovych, ranked No. 3 at 138, finished 4-2 in the tourney, including a 5-4 decision for seventh place over Josh Route of Hastings, ranked No. 8 at 145.
Walters won four of his seven matches, en route to taking eighth. He lost twice to Austin Laudenbach of Appel Valley, ranked No. 2 at 106, and to Parker Lyden of Forest Lake, ranked No. 5.
Senior Cole Sutrick won three of five matches for the Sabers had 182 pounds, but fell short of the medal round. Junior Timothy Lacina went 1-2 at 170 pounds for Shakopee.
The Sabers will go into the New Year with a 5-0 duals records, including a 44-25 win over No. 6 Apple Valley in their only South Suburban Conference dual.
Getting pins in that victory for Shakopee were Smith at 126, sophomore Connor Warren at 145, sophomore Jack Ferguson at 152, Sutrick at 195 and Trelstad at heavyweight.
Tukhlynovych earned a 13-0 major decision at 145, while Quern won 6-0 at 160 and Lacina was an 11-4 winner at 170. Hellerud had a 10-2 major decision at 220.
The Sabers' other duals wins this season are against Tri-City United (52-21) Bloomington Kennedy (78-12), Eden Prairie (72-12) and Edin (65-12).